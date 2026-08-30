DETROIT, MI - MAY 2: Fans walk around Comerica Park while waiting out a rain delay as the tarp covers the field ahead of a game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets on May 2, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
Via the Tigers on X: Due to inclement weather in the area, the start of today’s Tigers-Dodgers game will be delayed. Further updates will be provided when available.
There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 3:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Dodgers-Tigers game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Dodgers-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?