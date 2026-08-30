Why is the Dodgers-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Via the Tigers on X: Due to inclement weather in the area, the start of today’s Tigers-Dodgers game will be delayed. Further updates will be provided when available.

Dodgers-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Detroit as of 12:52 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

12:52 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy

1:00 p.m. EDT: 75% Light Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 58% Showers

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 3:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.