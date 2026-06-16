LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Starting pitcher Michael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fires the first pitch during the first inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Dodgers World Series Champion Is Still A Free Agent
GettyMichael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after striking out Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres to end the eight inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a recent Dodgers player is still a free agent.
In that span, Kopech went 17-33 with a 4.38 ERA in 146 games.
GettyMichael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.They won by a score of 4-3.Dodgers World Series Champion Is Still A Free AgentWith the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a recent Dodgers player is still a free agent.Michael Kopech remains available to sign with […]
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Is Still An MLB Free Agent