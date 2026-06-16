Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Is Still An MLB Free Agent

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They won by a score of 4-3.

Dodgers World Series Champion Is Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a recent Dodgers player is still a free agent.

Michael Kopech remains available to sign with any team in the MLB as of June 16.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2, 2025): “RHP Michael Kopech elected free agency.”

Kopech is coming off a year where he went 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 games for the Dodgers.

Looking At Kopech’s MLB Career

Kopech was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He played the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

In that span, Kopech went 17-33 with a 4.38 ERA in 146 games.