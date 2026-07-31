Marlins Announce Liam Hicks Decision Amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Marlins will be taking on the New York Mets for a three-game series ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies in the last series, Miami has felt a little better about its postseason chances following a long losing streak. Miami has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games overall, sending it down the standings.

But despite this, the Marlins are still directly involved in the wild-card race in the National League. This team enters the Mets series holding a record of 55-55 entering this series.

It has been an up-and-down year for the Marlins, but one that could see them reach the postseason for the first time since 2023. Miami has a collection of talented players who all work together each time out.

Liam Hicks Lineup Placement

Ahead of the series opener, the Marlins have revealed the lineup against New York. Catcher Liam Hicks will be leading off the game, playing designated hitter in this contest.

Hicks has been at the center of trade rumors recently, but it seems that the Marlins are electing to let him play. Miami hasn’t decided how they want to play the trade deadline, so the team is still trying to pile up wins.

Marlins 7/31 L. Hicks DH

X. Edwards 2B

O. Lopez SS

K. Stowers 1B

G. Conine RF

H. Hernández LF

J. Marsee CF

J. Mack C

J. Sanoja 3B J. Junk SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 31, 2026

Liam Hicks Trade Rumors

Hicks has been putting together a breakout year for the Marlins after making his MLB debut last season. Overall, the slugger has hit .283 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .799 across 98 games played.

There have been a few teams interested in acquiring Hicks at the trade deadline this year, with Miami split on whether they would move him. The Boston Red Sox have been linked with Hicks, among other teams, with there being some smoke around a potential trade.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan linked the two sides together, saying that Boston may be willing to go big on a deal.

“Miami is open to dealing anyone but right-handers Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara. Boston could kill two birds with one stone and get a Lopez-Liam Hicks package, though with the amount of control for each — three more years for Lopez, four more for Hicks — the cost would be painful,” Passan wrote. “Maybe it’s Marcelo Mayer and pitching.”

Hicks has years of team control left, with the slugger becoming arbitration eligible beginning in 2028. He can then hit free agency in 2031, so the cost to land him could be massive for the Marlins.

The New York Yankees have also been connected to Hicks in a potential deal, potentially creating a bidding war for Miami. It remains to be seen whether Hicks will be moved, but the Marlins may opt to take advantage of his impressive year.

Miami has been in rebuild mode for some time now, and if they could get a haul for Hicks and others, the front office may as well send them out.