Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Garrett Mitchell Decision Amid Pirates Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 5-1 on Tuesday. With the win and the Chicago Cubs‘ loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers clinched the National League Central title.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: William Contreras #24 and Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 at PNC Park on September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the Brewers-Pirates series is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Brewers announced a sudden decision involving center fielder Garrett Mitchell.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Sudden Garrett Mitchell Decision

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after hitting a grand slam home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Mitchell was originally in the Brewers’ starting lineup Wednesday as the center fielder. However, that is no longer the case.

Milwaukee scratched Mitchell with neck tightness, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Luis Lara will now play center field for the Brewers.

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 12: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double scoring two runs in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on September 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Here is the Brewers’ updated lineup:

SP: Logan Henderson

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 22: Logan Henderson #43 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at American Family Field on August 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Here is the Pirates’ lineup:

SP: Jared Jones

Garrett Mitchell Right Now

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 04: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mitchell has slashed .269/.360/.432 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI and 14 stolen bases with the Brewers this year.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Brewers.

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee selected Mitchell in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

He made his MLB debut in 2022. He has a career slash line of .262/.347/.433 with 24 home runs, 105 RBI and 37 stolen bases over 135 games.