MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 30: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts in dugout after scoring in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on April 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Mitchell has slashed .269/.360/.432 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI and 14 stolen bases with the Brewers this year.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Brewers.
Milwaukee selected Mitchell in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of UCLA.
He made his MLB debut in 2022. He has a career slash line of .262/.347/.433 with 24 home runs, 105 RBI and 37 stolen bases over 135 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced a sudden decision involving Garrett Mitchell ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Garrett Mitchell Decision Amid Pirates Series