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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Andrew Painter Injury During Nationals Game

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Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 31: Andrew Painter #24 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a 3-game set this week.

As I’m typing this, the Phillies lead the Nationals 2-1 in the seventh inning.

During the Nationals game, Phillies starter Andrew Painter had to be removed from the game due to an injury.

Phillies’ Andrew Painter Leaves Game with Hamstring Issue

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: Andrew Painter #24 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Andrew Painter was recently recalled to the Phillies rotation after early-season struggles, and he actually turned in a solid start on Wednesday, but unfortunately, it was cut a little bit short due to an injury.

He left Wednesday’s game with hamstring tightness.

He pitched four innings, allowed one run, and struck out four batters.

@Paul_CasellaMLB wrote:
“Andrew Painter’s night is done after 4 innings. He pitched well — 1 run, 1 walk, 4 K’s — but they’re going to the ‘pen after just 63 pitches. Could be as simple as having a well-rested bullpen after Luzardo went 8 IP last night, plus Sanchez/Wheeler starting the next 2 games.”
Casella then added: “Andrew Painter left the game with left hamstring tightness. Not ideal for a team with limited pitching depth and the Trade Deadline behind us.”
As Casella notes, the trade deadline is in the past, but there will still be opportunities to add arms in some capacity, especially as more pitchers become available on waivers after being cut by their current teams. The Phillies should look to the waiver wire to see if there are any value adds.
CBSSports’ RotoWire staff wrote (after the injury diagnosis):
“Painter had gotten through four innings of one-run ball on 63 pitches before his hamstring forced him out of the game prematurely. The Phillies will take a closer look at him and could provide an update regarding the severity of the injury after the game.”
As for Andrew Painter, this could be an unfortunate development. He’s already had an underwhelming season thus far, and this hamstring injury could set him back further.
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Andrew Painter Injury During Nationals Game

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