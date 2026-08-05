Detroit Tigers Make Kevin McGonigle Change Before Mariners Game

The Detroit Tigers quietly have been the best offense in baseball over the past week.

After trading away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, the Tigers’ offense took that personally and has averaged 8+ runs over their last six games. Detroit has also won four straight games and is still firmly in the AL Wild Card picture.

Before their upcoming game against the Seattle Mariners, Detroit made a slight Kevin McGonigle change. McGonigle went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and does not have a hit in his last 8 MLB at-bats, which is surprising.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

Kevin McGonigle Playing SS on Wednesday

Kevin McGonigle has bounced between playing shortstop and third base this season, and on Wednesday, he will play shortstop.

He played 3B on Tuesday with Javy Baez in the order, but since Baez is out of the order on Wednesday, Kevin McGonigle is back at short.

Here’s the full Tigers’ batting order for 8/5:

Tigers 8/5: “K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B D. Dingler DH R. Greene LF C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF E. Valencia C Z. McKinstry RF D. Anderson SP”

Eduardo Valencia is behind the plate for the Tigers in game two of their series with the Mariners, and Max Clark is becoming an everyday player since being called up.

Manager AJ Hinch has clearly found a sweet spot with this lineup, and Kevin McGonigle continues to be the focal point of the offense.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Clay Holmes News During Dodgers Series

Looking at Kevin McGonigle this Season

Kevin McGonigle has undoubtedly been the most impressive rookie in MLB this season, and it should result in an AL Rookie of the Year crown.

His bWAR this season is 5.2

Through 109 games, the 21-year-old infielder is batting .284 with 118 hits, 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

McGonigle’s OPS+ is 127 across his first 415 at-bats… as a rookie. It’s extremely impressive, and the Tigers already have a star on their roster for years to come.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players from Organization