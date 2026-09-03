Milwaukee Brewers Make William Contreras Announcement Before Cubs Game

After taking the last two games in their four-game series with the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers have opened up a 9.0-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, and continue to remain atop the MLB standings as the team with the best record in the sport.

For the series finale on Thursday, the Brew Crew is rolling with Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA, 86 SO), and the Brewers offense will have to muster up runs against Kevin Gausman.

Speaking of offense, before the Cubs game, the Brewers made a William Contreras announcement.

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William Contreras Batting 3rd on Thursday

After being in the cleanup spot for Wednesday’s game against David Peterson, William Contreras will bat third on Thursday evening with the RHP Gausman going for Chicago.

Here is the full lineup for the Brewers on 9/3, per @UnderdogMLB:

Brewers 9/3: “J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers RF A. Vaughn 1B C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz SS D. Hamilton 3B L. Henderson SP”

There are a few different changes in the batting order for Milwaukee on Thursday, with Jake Bauers batting cleanup, Christian Yelich back in the order, and Luis Lara getting the day off.

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Looking at Contreras’s 2026 Season

William Contreras has been a middle-of-the-order bat for Pat Murphy this entire campaign.

The 3X MLB All-Star catcher is batting .274 across nearly 500 at-bats this season with 136 hits, 13 home runs, 72 RBI, 70 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 107.

In terms of his contract status, he has a club option for 2027, which will almost certainly be picked up, and then Contreras is set to hit free agency in 2028. He should land a pretty lucrative extension once that time comes.

In his 7-year career, Contreras is a .273 lifetime hitter with 98 home runs and 387 RBI.

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