Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Will Have Delayed Return Post-Break

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski has been a revelation this season.

Currently the runaway favorite for the National League Cy Young award, Misiorowski has been crucial to the Brewers’ first-place start to the season.

Misiorowski has an MLB-best 1.62 ERA in 18 starts, with an astounding 167 strikeouts in just 111 innings and just 27 walks.

However, the Brewers may lose their ace for a start or two after he was scratched from his start on Sunday due to fatigue.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Misiorowski will likely begin throwing again on Tuesday and won’t pitch the first series out of the All-Star Break.

What Is Wrong With Milwaukee Brewers’ Ace Jacob Misiorowski?

After missing a marquee matchup against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Misiorowski will return after the break. But it won’t be as scheduled.

Misiorowski won’t pitch in the Brewers’ three-game series against the Miami Marlins. While he earned his second consecutive All-Star selection, he obviously won’t pitch in the All-Star Game.

However, he eased concerns of a potential long-term absence over the weekend.

“Fatigue would be the best word,” Misiorowski told Hogg and reporters. “Nothing crazy. Just didn’t bounce back. A little quick on the days off between, but nothing crazy.”

The fatigue is understandable. Misiorowski pitched just 66 innings in 2025 and already has his career high in innings at the professional level. Not to mention, he somehow increased his already insane fastball velocity.

After averaging 99.3 mph on his fastball in 2025, he is averaging 100.5 in 2026, according to Baseball Savant.

A combination of those factors could very well be the reason for his mid-season fatigue.

Misiorowski will need to rest, and the Brewers shouldn’t take any chances with their superstar. It’s not uncommon for young pitchers to have this issue.

However, if the organization is at all doubting that Misiorowski can finish the season strong, they might need to shut him down for longer to preserve his health.

State of Team’s Rotation

While preserving their ace’s health is the most important thing here, this could be devastating to the Brewers’ rotation.

Brandon Woodruff is on the 60-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and could be set for another surgery. Kyle Harrison is currently on the 15-day IL with forearm tightness. The Brewers are also without Quinn Priester after he underwent thoracic outlet surgery. Priester is done for the season.

Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan and Logan Henderson have given innings to the team, while Misiorowski has the most innings by far on the team.

Robert Gasser and potentially Chad Patrick will have to step up in the meantime if Misiorowki’s absence is more long-term than expected.

With this in mind, starting pitching depth will likely be on Milwaukee’s mind heading into the Trade Deadline.

With the Brewers just five games ahead in the NL Central, Misiorowski’s health will influence how well the Brewers do this season and how they approach the deadline.

Since the Chicago Cubs are quietly approaching the division lead again, the Brewers must be prepared to make the necessary moves to win the division for the fourth consecutive season.