Maile Olsen, Girlfriend of Brewers Star Brice Turang: 5 Fast Facts

Milwaukee Brewers star Brice Turang is about to hit baseball’s biggest stage, and longtime girlfriend Maile Olsen will be there cheering him on.

Turang is expected to play a significant role for the Brewers in the World Series, which starts on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Olsen will also get some spotlight as she cheers on her boyfriend and his team.

Maile Olsen is a Former College Softball Player

Olsen had a successful athletic career of her own, playing softball at California Baptist University and the University of Nevada.

Olsen started 56 games in her senior season at Nevada in 2024 and was named to the All-Mountain West Tournament Team in 2024. She had some stellar performances that year, including a five-RBI performance in a March game against Colorado State. She finished that season batting .294, with eight home runs, 10 doubles, and two triples.

Maile Olsen Comes From an Athletic Family

Olsen isn’t the only successful athlete in her own family. As her bio on the Nevada website noted, both her father and sister had plenty of accolades on the diamond.

“Father played baseball at Cal State Fullerton where he was part of the National Championship winning team in 1995, later got drafted and played a few years in the minor league,” the site note. “Sister played softball at Utah Valley and graduated in 2022.”

She Celebrated NLCS Win With Brice Turang

Olsen has been a strong supporter of her boyfriend, sharing her support on social media. After the Brewers dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, she posted a picture that showed her celebrating with Turang on the field.

Brice Turang, Maile Olsen Have Not Announced Marriage Plans

Olsen and Turang have been largely private about their relationship, not discussing any plans for marriage. It’s also not entirely clear how they met or began dating, though Turang is a constant presence on Olsen’s social media.

Back in 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate his MLB debut.

“03.30.23 MLB Debut in the books!” Turang wrote. “You did everything to deserve this and I couldn’t be happier watching you live out your dream! Go Brewers.”

Brice Turang Looking Forward to Maile Olsen, Family at World Series

Turang said he’s going to treat the World Series just like he has in every regular-season game, saying he is excited to see his loved ones at the game.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “I don’t think it’s truly set in… This is a dream, this is every young kid’s dream, to be playing in the World Series.”