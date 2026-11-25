ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the San Diego Padres are in agreement with Milwaukee Brewers World Series champion pitcher JoJo Romero on a new contract.

Passan wrote (via X.com):

“Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN.”

A trade acquisition in August, Romero was very solid for the Brewers during the final stretch of the regular season and into the MLB playoffs. Milwaukee had an extremely dominant bullpen corps for their also truly dominant World Series run, but it’s not a surprise to see him depart via free agency, as the longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher likely wanted to seek a decent payday.

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JoJo Romero Agrees to Free Agent Deal with Padres

It’s a 3-year, $21 million deal for Romero, per Ken Rosenthal.

Looking at Romero’s time with the Brewers, he logged an ERA of 3.38 over 11 innings pitched during the regular season.

He also allowed just one run in 8 postseason innings, while striking out 11 batters.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to hit the Romero news, and he wrote:

“The southpaw just wrapped up his third straight season of logging at least 56 relief innings with an ERA of 3.36 or lower. His strikeout rate was in the 21-23% range in all three. His ground ball rate was in the 48-55% range in each. His walk rate spiked to 11.4% in 2025 but was at 6.6% the season prior and then dropped back down to 7.6% in 2026. He just earned a World Series ring with the Brewers, giving them eight postseason innings with just one earned run allowed.”

It’s a very solid add for the Padres, and another left-handed reliever flies off the free-agent board.

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Taking a Quick Look at JoJo Romero’s MLB Career

JoJo Romero is an MLB veteran of seven seasons.

He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2020, but was moved from Philadelphia to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Romero then spent the next five seasons of his career with the Cards, where he has logged by far the most innings in his career.

Across 252 total games pitched (249 IP), Romero carries an ERA of 3.51 with 237 strikeouts, 12 saves, and an ERA+ of 119 (19% above average).

His underlying numbers are also solid for a quality leverage reliever (3.86 FIP, WHIP of 1.229, 8.6 SO/9) throughout his career.

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