Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 05: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers announced they cut a four-year MLB player from their active roster.
Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Jonathan Ornelas Before Mets Series
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 07: Jonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Brewers announced on X that they designated infielder/outfielder Jonathan Ornelas for assignment and reinstated outfielder Sal Frelick from the 10-day injured list.
Ornelas went 2-for-9 with an RBI across three games with Milwaukee.
He went 6-for-12 with one walk and seven strikeouts with the Athletics this year.
Looking at Jonathan Ornelas
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 6: Jonathan Ornelas #11 of the Athletics fields a ground ball during the eighth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated the Athletics 6-5. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ornelas has four years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.
In 80 career plate appearances in the majors, Ornelas has slashed .203/.253/.230 with two doubles, four RBI, four walks and 31 strikeouts.
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Jonathan Ornelas #11 bunts for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ornelas has put up strong numbers in the minors this year, slashing .310/.378/.505 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI.
In eight minor-league seasons, Ornelas has hit .263/.342/.386 with 63 homers and 330 RBI.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 18: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a three run homer in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field on August 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The Brewers are coming off a 2-1 series victory against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. Atlanta won the final game on Sunday.
The Brewers have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Braves series, they won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners. Notably, Milwaukee won the first game of that series 22-0.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 21: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at American Family Field on August 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 81-50 record.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 21: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at American Family Field on August 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Brewers have the best record in MLB.
Therefore, if the season were to end today, they would have a first-round bye in the postseason.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series