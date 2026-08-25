Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers announced they cut a four-year MLB player from their active roster.

Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Jonathan Ornelas Before Mets Series

The Brewers announced on X that they designated infielder/outfielder Jonathan Ornelas for assignment and reinstated outfielder Sal Frelick from the 10-day injured list.

The Brewers acquired Ornelas from the Athletics in exchange for cash on Aug. 15.

Ornelas went 2-for-9 with an RBI across three games with Milwaukee.

He went 6-for-12 with one walk and seven strikeouts with the Athletics this year.

Looking at Jonathan Ornelas

Ornelas has four years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.

In 80 career plate appearances in the majors, Ornelas has slashed .203/.253/.230 with two doubles, four RBI, four walks and 31 strikeouts.

Ornelas has put up strong numbers in the minors this year, slashing .310/.378/.505 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI.

In eight minor-league seasons, Ornelas has hit .263/.342/.386 with 63 homers and 330 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are coming off a 2-1 series victory against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. Atlanta won the final game on Sunday.

The Brewers have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Braves series, they won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners. Notably, Milwaukee won the first game of that series 22-0.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 81-50 record.

The team has a 5 1/2 game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers have the best record in MLB.

Therefore, if the season were to end today, they would have a first-round bye in the postseason.