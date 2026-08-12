Milwaukee Brewers Cut 4-Year Player During Padres Series

Ahead of game two of their series with the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers have announced a wave of roster moves.

Milwaukee dropped the first game of the series with the Padres on Monday night, but the Brew Crew still holds a 5.0-game lead in the NL Central over the Cubs, who are surging in MLB right now.

The roster moves made by the Brewers revolve around their signing of Bryse Wilson, a pitcher who was recently let go by the organization, and as is usually the case with a signing, there is a corresponding roster casualty, and in this case, it’s 4-year pitcher Lyon Richardson, who recently had his contract selected by Milwaukee.

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Brewers DFA Lyon Richardson

According to multiple reports, Brewers pitcher Lyon Richardson has been designated for assignment by Milwaukee to make room on the roster for Bryse Wilson.

Lyon Richardson made perhaps his only appearance with the Brewers in Monday’s game against the Padres. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, but now enters DFA limbo, where a multitude of things can happen.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco notes that this is basically a reverse roster move from last week’s transaction, where Wilson was DFA’d and Richardson had his contract selected:

“Wilson has performed pretty well since signing with the Brewers shortly before the All-Star Break. He has taken the ball six times and worked 13 2/3 innings of four-run ball. Wilson has recorded 10 strikeouts without issuing a walk. He had one rough outing in San Francisco on July 29 but has otherwise been a competent source of mop-up innings.”

As for Richardson, he has pitched in parts of four seasons with the Reds and Brewers.

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Taking a Glance at Lyon Richardson’s MLB Career

Lyon Richardson has appeared in 42 total games across four seasons in his career.

In 58.1 IP, he carries an ERA of 6.48 with 47 strikeouts, 40 walks allowed, and 11 home runs surrendered.

Those poor underlying #s could mean his time in the Brewers organization is close to over.

Over 3.1 IP with the Reds/Brewers this season, Lyon Richardson has allowed five earned runs.

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