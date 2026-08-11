Atlanta Braves Announce Mike Yastrzemski Decision Ahead of Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves have opened up a comfortable lead in the NL East over the past few weeks.

However, the Braves have lost three of the last four games and dropped their series opener to the New York Mets on Monday. Game two of the Mets-Braves series features a pitching matchup between Nolan McLean and Martin Perez.

Before the game on Tuesday, both clubs revealed their lineup, and for the Braves, it features a Mike Yastrzemski decision.

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Mike Yastrzemski Batting 7th For Braves on Tuesday

Mike Yastrzemski has been playing pretty much every other day for manager Walt Weiss.

He did not play on Monday, so he is now back in the order, batting seventh, for the Braves’ 8/11 contest:

Braves 8/11: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Some other lineup tweaks for the Braves include Austin Riley batting 8th, Ronald Acuña Jr. as the DH, and Jim Jarvis still at SS, as Ha-Seong Kim remains on the bench. Mauricio Dubon will play LF on Tuesday, and Drake Baldwin forms a battery with Martin Perez.

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Taking a Glance at Mike Yastrzemski This Season for the Braves

Mike Yastrzemski was one of the Braves’ biggest offseason signings, as he inked a two-year, $20+ million deal, but Yastrzemski hasn’t performed all that great for Atlanta when he’s in the order.

Across 266 at-bats this season, Mike Yastrzemski is batting .229 with eight home runs, 33 RBI, 15 doubles, and an OPS+ of 92. His career OPS+ is 111, so it’s somewhat of a down year for Yaz.

As for the Braves, the division lead isn’t a concern yet, but if they drop a couple more games against the Mets, it could start to be if the Phillies string together some wins.

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