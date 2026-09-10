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Milwaukee Brewers Demote Struggling Pitcher Before Reds Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 03: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers is taken out of the game by manager Pat Murphy #49 against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at American Family Field on August 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers, coming off a 3-0 series sweep of the Chicago Cubs, will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday night after an off day Thursday.

Ahead of their upcoming series against the Reds, the Brewers optioned a struggling pitcher to Triple-A.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote RHP Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Before Cincinnati Reds Series

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field on August 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Via McCalvy on X: The Brewers optioned Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville after his rough ninth inning last night. A corresponding move is coming tomorrow, the club says.

Sproat entered the Brewers’ 8-6 win over the Cubs in the eighth inning on Wednesday. After throwing a scoreless eighth, Sproat stayed in the game for the ninth inning.

Sproat walked the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning. He also made a pickoff error and threw a wild pitch. Sproat struck out Alex Bregman with the bases loaded, but proceeded to walk Ian Happ, giving the Cubs a run. After Sproat walked Happ, Brewers manager Pat Murphy removed the right-hander from the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field on August 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Sproat, 25, began the year on the Brewers’ active roster as a starter before being optioned to Triple-A in early August. Milwaukee recalled Sproat from Triple-A on Monday.

Sproat, acquired by the Brewers from the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade over the winter, has posted a 5.57 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 97 innings across 22 outings (19 starts) with Milwaukee this year. He has a 4.00 ERA over 18 innings in the minors this year.

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 05: Starting pitcher Brandon Sproat #23 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The young righty made his MLB debut with the Mets last season. He recorded a 4.79 ERA in 20 2/3 innings across fours starts for New York.

The Mets selected Sproat in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. He has a career 3.84 ERA over 255 1/3 minor-league innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is dunked by Abner Uribe #45 and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers after a game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers won six of their last 10 games. After sweeping Chicago, Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central increased to 10 games.

The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 91-56. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye in the postseason.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Demote Struggling Pitcher Before Reds Series

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