Milwaukee Brewers Demote Struggling Pitcher Before Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers, coming off a 3-0 series sweep of the Chicago Cubs, will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday night after an off day Thursday.

Ahead of their upcoming series against the Reds, the Brewers optioned a struggling pitcher to Triple-A.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote RHP Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Before Cincinnati Reds Series

The Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Via McCalvy on X: The Brewers optioned Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville after his rough ninth inning last night. A corresponding move is coming tomorrow, the club says.

Sproat entered the Brewers’ 8-6 win over the Cubs in the eighth inning on Wednesday. After throwing a scoreless eighth, Sproat stayed in the game for the ninth inning.

Sproat walked the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning. He also made a pickoff error and threw a wild pitch. Sproat struck out Alex Bregman with the bases loaded, but proceeded to walk Ian Happ, giving the Cubs a run. After Sproat walked Happ, Brewers manager Pat Murphy removed the right-hander from the game.

Sproat, 25, began the year on the Brewers’ active roster as a starter before being optioned to Triple-A in early August. Milwaukee recalled Sproat from Triple-A on Monday.

Sproat, acquired by the Brewers from the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade over the winter, has posted a 5.57 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 97 innings across 22 outings (19 starts) with Milwaukee this year. He has a 4.00 ERA over 18 innings in the minors this year.

The young righty made his MLB debut with the Mets last season. He recorded a 4.79 ERA in 20 2/3 innings across fours starts for New York.

The Mets selected Sproat in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. He has a career 3.84 ERA over 255 1/3 minor-league innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers won six of their last 10 games. After sweeping Chicago, Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central increased to 10 games.

The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 91-56. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye in the postseason.