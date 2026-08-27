MLB-Best Brewers’ Starter Dustin May Exits Mets Game After Freak Incident

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May exited Wednesday’s start against the New York Mets after just one pitch, struck in the upper back by a 106 mph line drive off the bat of rookie A.J. Ewing.

The Milwaukee Brewers, owners of baseball’s best record, now face an anxious wait on imaging results for a rotation that has already lost two starters to season-ending injuries this year.

Ewing’s leadoff comebacker caught May near his right shoulder blade, the ball caroming to third baseman David Hamilton, who threw Ewing out at first. May doubled over and grimaced as manager Pat Murphy and a trainer rushed to check on him.

Dustin May’s Scapula Contusion Diagnosis

May attempted a handful of warm-up tosses, shaking his throwing hand between pitches, before Murphy pulled him from the game. Left-hander Robert Gasser entered in relief and retired Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette to escape the first inning.

X-rays on May’s shoulder came back negative, and the early diagnosis is a right scapula contusion rather than a structural injury, according to Brewers beat reporter Sophia Minnaert. There is a chance that May could be ready to return for his next scheduled turn against the Chicago Cubs early next week, though the club will monitor how the shoulder responds to throwing before committing to a timeline. Minnaert was among those tracking the injury live from the ballpark, describing May’s visible discomfort after the pitch.



Milwaukee Brewers’ Rotation Depth Tested Again

Milwaukee entered Wednesday at 81-51, the best mark in the majors, leaning on a six-man rotation of Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, May, Shane Drohan and Gasser. The Brewers had already planned to trim that six-man staff down in the coming weeks before May’s injury scare complicated the decision.

Brandon Woodruff remains sidelined on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder capsule issue, and Quinn Priester is also out for the year, meaning any extended absence for May would push Gasser and Drohan into steadier rotation work and pile more innings onto an already stretched bullpen down the stretch.

Milwaukee acquired May and left-hander JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 3 in exchange for outfield prospects Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale, according to MLB.com’s coverage. The move added a proven arm for a club chasing its first World Series appearance in decades, and May had settled in as a steady if unspectacular presence in Milwaukee’s rotation since the trade.

May entered Wednesday with a 6-8 record and 4.57 ERA across 124 innings this season split between the Cardinals and Brewers, according to Baseball Reference’s tracking of his career numbers. The 28-year-old right-hander has battled significant injury history throughout his career, including Tommy John surgery in 2021 and a flexor tendon repair in 2023, making Wednesday’s scare an unwelcome reminder of how fragile his availability has been.

May’s role in Milwaukee’s plans extends beyond an ordinary regular-season transaction. The Brewers view him as a potential postseason rotation piece behind Misiorowski and Harrison, and any missed turns now could complicate how Murphy sets up his staff for October.

Milwaukee’s rotation depth has been tested repeatedly this season, and Wednesday’s scare adds another layer of uncertainty as the Brewers push toward October with the sport’s best record intact. The next update on May’s status is expected before his scheduled turn against the Cubs.

