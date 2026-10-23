Fastest Pitches in MLB History: How Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski’s Fastball Compares

Major League Baseball has been filled with legendary flamethrowers.

Names like Walter Johnson, Bob Feller, Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson have carried down the years as guys whose fastballs you could hardly see but could only hear as it whizzed by you.

Relief pitchers in recent years have taken the mantle of velocity to new heights. From the days of Robb Nen and now onto the likes of Mason Miller and Jordan Hicks, some of the fastest recorded pitchers in baseball history have happened in recent years.

Of course, technology has advanced in a way that allows us to measure velocity better than ever before.

Still, it’s hard to believe anyone has thrown quite as hard as consistently as Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

To do what he does, as a starting pitcher throwing close to 100 pitches most games, is astounding on a level never seen before.

He’ll throw the first pitch of the 2026 World Series as the starting pitcher for the host Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It won’t break the radar gun, because the ones in that ballpark are used to what Misiorowski does. But it might blow some minds.

Fastest Pitches in MLB History

The fastest pitch ever thrown according to a somewhat reliable device in major league history was thrown by Cincinnati Reds left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman in 2010. He was measured as having thrown 105.8 miles per hour.

Chapman also holds second place on the all-time list at 105.7 miles per hour from 2016.

Misiorowski is next up on the list at 105.5 miles per hour. He threw that on a first-inning fastball against the Chicago Cubs‘ Pete Crow-Armstrong in June. It was the fastest pitch ever thrown by a starting pitcher in the pitch tracking era, which began in 2008.

That velocity was also touched by Angels reliever Ben Joyce, who threw 105.5 MPH in 2024.

At the time, Misiorowski had a funny explanation:

“I think I slipped a little bit on that pitch. My front foot slid out from under me.”

He had thrown his first pitch of that game 103.1 miles per hour, then 104.3 MPH on pitch two, then up to 105.5 MPH on pitch three. PCA fouled that pitch off, for what it’s worth.

The only other pitcher to throw multiple 105 MPH pitches was Jordan Hicks, who did it twice in 2018.

How Fast Does Jacob Misiorowski Throw?

Misiorowski topped out at 105.5 miles per hour earlier this season, but he throws hard consistently.

His four-seam fastball this season came in at an average of 100.6 miles per hour.

He also throws a cutter which averages 95.8 miles per hour while also having 10 inches more vertical drop than his four-seamer.

Misiorowski’s changeup averages 92.5 miles per hour, although he rarely throws it.

His slider averages 91.9 MPH, and his curveball checks in at 88.0 MPH.

There’s never been a pitcher like Misiorowski.

How Tall is Jacob Miosiorowski?

Misiorowski measures at 6-foot-7. He officially weighs 201 pounds.

He’s got some seriously lanky levers.

Jacob Misiorowski Age

Misiorowski might have a baby face, but he’s 24 years old.

The Brewers took him out of Crowder College in the second round in 2022 and paid him a multi-million signing bonus to get him right to their organization instead of going to Division I baseball.

Misiorowski’s heater has certainly made it pay off.