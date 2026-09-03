Kansas City Royals Announced Jac Caglianone News Before Marlins Game

Don’t look now, but the Kansas City Royals have quietly been one of the better teams in MLB since the beginning of August.

It’s likely too little, too late, but the Royals hope to finish off their series strong. On Thursday, the Royals will conclude their series with the Miami Marlins, and it’s a solid pitching matchup between Sandy Alcantara and Michael Wacha.

In the center of the Royals’ recent success has been star outfielder Jac Caglianone, who is enjoying a true breakout campaign. On Thursday, Kansas City revealed some exciting Jac Caglianone news ahead of the series finale with the Marlins.

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Jac Caglianone Wins AL Player of the Month

A very high honor in MLB was handed down to Jac Caglianone on Thursday as he was announced as the American League Player of the Month for the month of August.

The Royals actually almost swept the POTM honors, as Noah Cameron was also named AL Pitcher of the Month.

Caglianone batted .411 in the month of August with a 1.113 OPS, 39 hits, and 26 RBI.

Congratulations to both Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron!

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Inside Jac Caglianone’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jac Caglianone has emerged as one of the best power hitting outfielders in the American League this season.

After struggling a bit as a rookie in 2025, Caglianone has come on very strong.

Over 465 at-bats, Caglianone has batted .282 with 23 home runs, 67 RBI, and carries an OPS+ of 131.

He’s also added 131 hits, 26 doubles, and 65 runs scored to the Royals’ offense this season.

Paired with Bobby Witt Jr. and other solid core players, the Royals could be a real threat in MLB in 2027.

They’ve had a disappointing 2026 season, but are finishing strong, which could help carry some momentum into the next campaign.

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