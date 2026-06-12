Brewers Pause Quinn Priester Rehab After Another Setback

The Milwaukee Brewers were hoping Quinn Priester‘s latest rehab outing would mark another step toward his eventual return to the major league rotation. Instead, it has created more questions about when — or if — the right-hander will be able to contribute this season.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak, the Brewers have paused Priester’s minor league rehab assignment and returned him from that assignment while keeping him on the 60-day injured list. The decision comes after another difficult appearance during his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome.

On the surface, there was at least one positive development. Priester reportedly completed his outing without any physical discomfort, a significant milestone for a pitcher recovering from a nerve-related condition that has derailed countless careers.

However, the results on the mound painted a much different picture.

Command Issues Continue to Follow Priester

In his second appearance with the Brewers’ Arizona Complex League affiliate, Priester allowed three earned runs while issuing five walks and hitting a batter in just 2.2 innings. The outing was part of a rehab process that has been filled with command problems from the start.

Across eight rehab appearances spanning three different levels, Priester owns a staggering 15.75 ERA with 24 walks, four hit batters and six wild pitches in only 16 innings.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged that the issue may not be physical pain anymore. Instead, it appears Priester is still struggling to regain the feel and touch that made him such an effective pitcher before the injury.

Thoracic outlet syndrome can be particularly difficult because pitchers often need time to regain proper nerve function and sensation in their fingers. Even when pain disappears, command and consistency can remain elusive.

That reality may explain why Milwaukee decided to halt the rehab process rather than continue pushing him toward an increasingly unrealistic return timetable.

Why This Matters for Milwaukee’s Rotation

The timing is unfortunate for a Brewers club that could certainly use another dependable starter.

Priester emerged as one of Milwaukee’s biggest surprises in 2025, posting a 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA after arriving from the Boston Red Sox organization. His ability to stabilize the middle of the rotation played a major role in the club’s success.

This season, however, Milwaukee has been forced to move forward without him.

The Brewers have received solid contributions from young arms such as Shane Drohan, Brandon Sproat and Robert Gasser, while Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison have helped carry the rotation. Still, quality starting pitching depth is never something a contender can have too much of.

For now, the Brewers appear focused on patience rather than drastic measures. Murphy said the Brewers are not discussing surgery at this point, showing that the organization still believes Priester can overcome the lingering effects of the injury and return to form.

But with another rehab setback now in the books, his path back to Milwaukee suddenly looks much less certain than it did just a few weeks ago.