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Milwaukee Brewers Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

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Milwaukee Brewers Workout
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ahead of their upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Sproat to Triple-A, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

McCalvy wrote on X: The Brewers optioned Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville after his rough ninth inning last night. A corresponding move is coming tomorrow, the club says.

As a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled a 29-year-old pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Recall 29-Year-Old Pitcher Garrett Stallings Before Reds Series

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 02: Garrett Stallings #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the ninth inning of his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on July 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Right-hander Garrett Stallings will take Sproat’s roster spot, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak.

Rosiak wrote on X: Brewers have recalled RHP Garrett Stallings from Class AAA Nashville as the corresponding move for Brandon Sproat.

Stallings made his MLB debut with Milwaukee this year. He has thrown eight scoreless innings with a 0.75 WHIP and nine strikeouts across four appearances for the Brewers.

The right-hander has posted a 3.78 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 81 innings across 25 outings (14 appearances) at the Triple-A level this season.

More About Garrett Stallings’ Career

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 02: Garrett Stallings #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to dugout after pitching in the ninth inning o his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on July 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels selected Stallings in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennesse.

The Angels traded Stallings and right-hander Jean Pinto to the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Jose Iglesias on Dec. 2, 2020.

Baltimore Orioles Photo Day
GettySARASOTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Garrett Stallings #96 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Orioles traded Stallings to the Brewers for right-handers Thyago Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez on May 25, 2024.

Stallings has a career ERA of 4.86 over 612 1/3 minor-league innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 08: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his walk-off single with Sal Frelick #10 against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers are coming off a 3-0 sweep of the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers will begin their three-game series against the Reds at American Family Field at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 08: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with a 91-56 record. The club has a 10-game lead over the second-place Cubs.

The Brewers’ record is the best in MLB. If the season ended today, Milwaukee would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

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