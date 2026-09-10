Milwaukee Brewers Promote 29-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

Ahead of their upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Sproat to Triple-A, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

McCalvy wrote on X: The Brewers optioned Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville after his rough ninth inning last night. A corresponding move is coming tomorrow, the club says.

As a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled a 29-year-old pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Recall 29-Year-Old Pitcher Garrett Stallings Before Reds Series

Right-hander Garrett Stallings will take Sproat’s roster spot, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak.

Rosiak wrote on X: Brewers have recalled RHP Garrett Stallings from Class AAA Nashville as the corresponding move for Brandon Sproat.

Stallings made his MLB debut with Milwaukee this year. He has thrown eight scoreless innings with a 0.75 WHIP and nine strikeouts across four appearances for the Brewers.

The right-hander has posted a 3.78 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 81 innings across 25 outings (14 appearances) at the Triple-A level this season.

More About Garrett Stallings’ Career

The Los Angeles Angels selected Stallings in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennesse.

The Angels traded Stallings and right-hander Jean Pinto to the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Jose Iglesias on Dec. 2, 2020.

The Orioles traded Stallings to the Brewers for right-handers Thyago Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez on May 25, 2024.

Stallings has a career ERA of 4.86 over 612 1/3 minor-league innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are coming off a 3-0 sweep of the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers will begin their three-game series against the Reds at American Family Field at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with a 91-56 record. The club has a 10-game lead over the second-place Cubs.

The Brewers’ record is the best in MLB. If the season ended today, Milwaukee would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.