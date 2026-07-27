Milwaukee Brewers Announce Release of 9-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are set for a new series in MLB this week. They will head out west to face the San Francisco Giants in a three-game set.

A few weeks ago, the Milwaukee Brewers made a notable-ish trade with the Houston Astros for Lance McCullers Jr.

On Monday, before the Giants series, McCullers Jr. was officially released from the Brewers organization. He was designated for assignment just yesterday.

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Brewers Release Lance McCullers Jr.

The release is reflected on McCullers Jr.’s transactions page on MLB.com, and he will officially become an MLB free agent in the following days. Because he was DFA’d yesterday, he must clear waivers first, which should go without a hurdle.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald quickly hit the news and detailed his time with the Brew Crew:

“It might seem strange to say McCullers has no trade value when he was just traded, going from Houston to Milwaukee earlier this month. However, the Astros ate most of the money, with the Brewers only taking on $2.5MM. It seemed Milwaukee was willing to absorb that cost as a way of acquiring left-hander Colton Gordon. The fact that McCullers has quickly been designated for assignment and released only reinforces the idea that Milwaukee’s real target was Gordon.”

McCullers Jr. made two appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers (both in the last seven days). He pitched 4.2 innings and surrendered five runs (two earned), and struck out five batters. He also logged 39 innings with the Houston Astros this season. Now that he’s healthy, if Lance McCullers Jr. is willing to take a minors deal, he should have no issue finding another opportunity.

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Lance McCullers Jr.’s MLB Career

McCullers Jr. has pitched in parts of nine MLB seasons with the Astros and briefly with the Brewers.

He was named an All-Star for his services in 2017, and also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series.

After missing two seasons (2023,2024) with injury, he just hasn’t been able to take the mound as frequently. He was on a good pace to log several innings this year with whomever he was with, but a 6.86 ERA with the Stros over 39 innings led to him being traded, and now his release from the Brewers is another step back as well.

Over 148 total starts in his MLB career and 818 IP, Lance McCullers Jr. holds an ERA of 3.85 with 909 total strikeouts. Pre-2023, he was emerging as one of the better starters in baseball.

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