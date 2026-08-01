TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Strike Deal With Cleveland Guardians Involving Reliever

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their latest trade on Saturday morning, this time with the Cleveland Guardians.

According to insider Robert Murray (via X), Codi Heuer has been shipped out to the Brewers in exchange for Blake Perkins, who is set to go to Triple-A.

Blake Perkins is also going to the Guardians in this trade from the Brewers, sources say. https://t.co/OqXg6MusVu — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2026

This move also brings Bo Naylor to Milwaukee while trading Craig Yoho.

Brewers Acquire Codi Heuer From Guardians

Relief pitcher Cody Heuer is now playing in his fourth year of Major League Baseball.

Throughout his 2026 campaign, which has been spent with Cleveland, he’s riding a 4.66 ERA and six strikeouts across 9.2 innings pitched through eight games.

He has walked five batters along the way.

He’s also spent 26 games down in Triple-A this season, logging a 3.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26.0 innings of work.

Heuer, now 30 years old, was selected by the Chicago White Sox 168th overall in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. He made his debut with the ballclub in July 2020.

After spending two years with the White Sox, Heuer found his way to the Texas Rangers, followed by the Detroit Tigers and the Guardians.

He owns a career 3.76 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

Heuer has found his way around the block throughout his professional baseball career, and Milwaukee will mark yet another home for the right-hander.

Perkins, Yoho Traded to Cleveland

Perkins and Yoho have now closed a chapter with the Brewers and are making their way toward Cleveland.

Perkins, 29, was in the midst of his fourth campaign with Milwaukee. So far this season, he is slashing .157/.250/.258 with a .508 OPS and one homer through 55 games.

He’s registered six doubles and 11 RBIs.

As for 26-year-old Yoho, this is only his second year with the Brewers. He has posted a 3.15 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 20.0 innings pitched through 15 games.

Both players will now be in Cleveland, but this is only the start of a flurry of moves across the Major Leagues with the looming MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

Where the Brewers Stand Right Now

On Friday, July 31, Milwaukee clinched a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in their series opener at Angel Stadium. Two more games remain in the set.

Looking at the National League Central, the Brewers lead the division 68-41 overall. They are followed by the Chicago Cubs (62-48), the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56), the St. Louis Cardinals (54-56) and the Cincinnati Reds (52-57).

In the big leagues overall, the Brewers land in second, just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41).

The Naylor and Heuer trade was made official by the ballclub, but as mentioned, this is only the beginning of a chaotic stretch of days as the trade deadline nears.

In the meantime, rumors will continue to stir while organizations weigh their options in hopes of bolstering their rosters to make a potential run in the postseason.