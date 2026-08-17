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New York Mets 4-Year Player Cut by Current MLB Team

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Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 03: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Kansas City Royals high fives Starling Marte #0 of the Kansas City Royals after beating the Seattle Mariners 4-1 at T-Mobile Park on May 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

New York Mets fans should remember outfielder Starling Marte quite well, as he played in parts of four seasons with the club.

Well, on Monday, Marte was let go by his current MLB organization, the Kansas City Royals.

Starling Marte Cut by Royals

Kansas City Royals v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Starling Marte #0 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single against the Athletics in the fifth inninng at Sutter Health Park on April 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Per the Kansas City Royals’ recent roster transactions, Starling Marte is being designated for assignment.

Marte, 37, has played in parts of 15 MLB seasons, including four with the Mets.

In 2026, Marte has been playing on a one-year deal, and he’s batted .242 across 153 at-bats with two home runs and five doubles.

With the New York Mets, he played in 396 games and over 1409 total at-bats in Queens; Marte batted .272 with 37 home runs, 165 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets 4-Year Player Cut by Current MLB Team

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