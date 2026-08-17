New York Mets 4-Year Player Cut by Current MLB Team

New York Mets fans should remember outfielder Starling Marte quite well, as he played in parts of four seasons with the club.

Well, on Monday, Marte was let go by his current MLB organization, the Kansas City Royals.

Starling Marte Cut by Royals

Per the Kansas City Royals’ recent roster transactions, Starling Marte is being designated for assignment.

Marte, 37, has played in parts of 15 MLB seasons, including four with the Mets.

In 2026, Marte has been playing on a one-year deal, and he’s batted .242 across 153 at-bats with two home runs and five doubles.

With the New York Mets, he played in 396 games and over 1409 total at-bats in Queens; Marte batted .272 with 37 home runs, 165 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.