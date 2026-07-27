Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision for Orioles Game

The Detroit Tigers still seem to be deciding if they will be MLB trade deadline sellers or not.

Well, they have exactly seven days to do so, as the deadline is next Monday. However, as for the here and now, after splitting a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals, Detroit will open up a new series (at home) against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before the series finale of the Orioles series, the Detroit Tigers revealed their lineup, which features Kevin McGonigle, as it usually does.

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Kevin McGonigle Hitting Leadoff on Monday

Ahead of the Tigers series opener with the Orioles, here is what their lineup looks like for 7/27, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/27: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B R. Greene DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF M. Vierling LF K. Montero SP”

Kevin McGonigle will bat leadoff for the Tigers on Monday, and Dillon Dingler will bat behind him. Notably, Gleyber Torres is absent from the batting order, and Riley Greene/Spencer Torkelson form the 4/5 tandem.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season

As good of a season as rookie Kevin McGonigle is having, the Tigers have just been unable to string together a series of wins to propel their chances in the AL Wild Card picture.

McGonigle was named to the MLB All-Star team as a rookie and is batting .281 over 385 at-bats with a flat 5 bWAR, 108 hits, and an OPS+ of 125.

He’s also added 20 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs in his standout campaign.

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