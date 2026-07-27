Hi, Subscriber

Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision for Orioles Game

  • 821 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB All-Star Game
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the sixth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers still seem to be deciding if they will be MLB trade deadline sellers or not.

Well, they have exactly seven days to do so, as the deadline is next Monday. However, as for the here and now, after splitting a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals, Detroit will open up a new series (at home) against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before the series finale of the Orioles series, the Detroit Tigers revealed their lineup, which features Kevin McGonigle, as it usually does.

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Announce Release of 9-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

Kevin McGonigle Hitting Leadoff on Monday

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 22: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs tags out Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers stealing second during the third inning of the game at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Tigers series opener with the Orioles, here is what their lineup looks like for 7/27, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 7/27: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B R. Greene DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF M. Vierling LF K. Montero SP”

Kevin McGonigle will bat leadoff for the Tigers on Monday, and Dillon Dingler will bat behind him. Notably, Gleyber Torres is absent from the batting order, and Riley Greene/Spencer Torkelson form the 4/5 tandem.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Bad News on Top Trade Target After Latest Report

Kevin McGonigle This Season

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers gestures after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

As good of a season as rookie Kevin McGonigle is having, the Tigers have just been unable to string together a series of wins to propel their chances in the AL Wild Card picture.

McGonigle was named to the MLB All-Star team as a rookie and is batting .281 over 385 at-bats with a flat 5 bWAR, 108 hits, and an OPS+ of 125.

He’s also added 20 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs in his standout campaign.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Nationals’ 2X All-Star Infielder in Latest MLB Mock

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision for Orioles Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x