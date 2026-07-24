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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Dodgers Series

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New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 20: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 20, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are set to begin an anticipated series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It hasn’t been the season the Mets have hoped for, as they are 43-60, and sit in last place in the NL East.

However, the schedule must roll along, and MLB’s top team, the Dodgers, are coming to Citi Field for a three-game set.

After getting the day off on Wednesday, the Mets have announced a notable Juan Soto lineup decision before game one of the Dodgers series.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Royals Game

Juan Soto Back in Lineup for Dodgers Series Opener

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 18: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets smiles at bat in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ahead of game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday evening, Juan Soto is back in the Mets batting order.

Here is the full lineup for the Mets on 7/24, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 7/24: “A. Ewing LF J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Other notable things from the lineup: Francisco Lindor is in cleanup, and Francisco Alvarez gets the start behind the plate to form a battery with Sean Manaea.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Dodgers Series

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