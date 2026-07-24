New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Dodgers Series

The New York Mets are set to begin an anticipated series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It hasn’t been the season the Mets have hoped for, as they are 43-60, and sit in last place in the NL East.

However, the schedule must roll along, and MLB’s top team, the Dodgers, are coming to Citi Field for a three-game set.

After getting the day off on Wednesday, the Mets have announced a notable Juan Soto lineup decision before game one of the Dodgers series.

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Juan Soto Back in Lineup for Dodgers Series Opener

Ahead of game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday evening, Juan Soto is back in the Mets batting order.

Here is the full lineup for the Mets on 7/24, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 7/24: “A. Ewing LF J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Other notable things from the lineup: Francisco Lindor is in cleanup, and Francisco Alvarez gets the start behind the plate to form a battery with Sean Manaea.