New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos News Before White Sox Series

As the Major League Baseball calendar is getting close to turning to September, the schedule must go on, especially for teams like the New York Mets, who may want to cash in on their season due to the big disappointment it has been.

However, with that being said, the last month+ of the season is a good time for players to stake their rights in the next season. One of those players is Mark Vientos, who has been hurt since early July with a hand injury.

Before their series with the Chicago White Sox, a notable piece of Mark Vientos news surfaced.

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Mark Vientos Headed to AA for Rehab Stint

Per multiple reports, including Vientos’ MLB.com transaction tracker, he is set to begin a rehab assignment with AA Binghamton.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (on 8/20):

“The 26-year-old slugger has been sidelined since just before the All-Star break after suffering a fracture in his right hand. He’s likely to remain there at least through the weekend before rejoining the Mets at some point next week. Before landing on the injured list, Vientos was slashing just .211/.256/.388 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 254 plate appearances.”

After a somewhat breakout campaign with the Mets in 2024, Vientos has struggled at the plate, but the Mets haven’t wavered on his development and continue to give him a plethora of chances.

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Looking at Mark Vientos’ MLB Career

Mark Vientos has played in parts of five MLB seasons with the New York Mets.

He debuted in 2022, but logged just 16 games as a rookie. In 2023, he played 65 games, but didn’t post great offensive numbers.

Then, across 111 games in 2024, Vientos hit 27 home runs with an OPS+ of 134, but he’s been unable to recreate that success. In 2025, Vientos clubbed 17 home runs and batted .233 with a below-average OPS+.

And as Shovein pointed out, Vientos’ slash line hasn’t been great this year, and his bWAR is -1.2 across 73 games this season.

He’s hit 65 home runs in 386 games in his career, and holds a lifetime OPS of .716 over 1328 at-bats.

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