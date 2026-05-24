Mets Await Decision From 10-Year MLB Veteran After Roster Move

In an effort to get themselves back on track after a nightmarish start to the season, the New York Mets have embraced a full-scale youth movement. Guys like A.J. Ewing, Carson Benge, and Jonah Tong have all become key contributors for New York this season, and with the team looking better since their arrivals, it likely won’t be changing things in this department anytime soon.

As a result of these moves, several veterans have lost their spots on the team. Outfielder Austin Slater is a part of that crew, as he was designated for assignment last week. Now, New York is waiting for a decision from Slater on his future with the team, as he has to figure out whether or not he wants to accept the team’s assignment to Triple-A.

Austin Slater Must Make a Decision on His Future with the Mets

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After spending time earlier this season with the Miami Marlins, Slater latched on with the Mets at the end of April to provide them with some outfield depth. With Ewing and Nick Morabito getting called up, though, that made it so that Slater was no longer needed in the majors, which is why he has been sent to Triple-A for the time being.

Slater played sparingly for New York, as he racked up five hits in his 20 at-bats for the team. This has continued a frustrating trend for Slater, as he has struggled to find a consistent home in the majors. The Mets were the seventh team he has suited up for since the start of the 2024 campaign, and he could conceivably add to that list in the near future.

Given his veteran status, Slater doesn’t have to accept this assignment to Triple-A, as he could opt out and test the waters of free agency again, in hopes of finding his way to a team that needs some extra outfield depth in the majors. Ahead of Sunday’s action, though, New York has still found itself waiting for some clarity on Slater’s future.

“The Mets outrighted outfielder Austin Slater to Triple-A Syracuse, as per Slater’s MLB.com profile page,” Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors wrote. “There isn’t yet any word on whether or not Slater will accept the assignment, as Slater has the ability to elect free agency rather than report to Triple-A and remain in the Mets organization.”

Mets May Lose Outfield Depth After Recent Austin Slater Move

Slater has already been through this process this season, as he elected to hit free agency after the Marlins assigned him to Triple-A. That is how the Mets were able to bring him to town, but less than a month later, he has found himself in the exact same spot. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if Slater is going to be able to earn a gig in the majors.

In an ideal world, New York would be able to hold onto Slater as a key piece of outfield depth in the minors. We’ve already seen how quickly injuries can disrupt the best-laid plans, so it’s important to have guys you can turn to in a pinch when needed. Slater certainly fits that bill, but whether or not he’s willing to remain with the Mets at the Triple-A level is unknown, which makes his status worth watching over the next 24 to 48 hours.