Mets Bo Bichette Exits Brewers Game Early With Injury

Bo Bichette walked off the field in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Mets confirmed the exit was injury-related.

The team said Bichette was removed from the game with a left foot contusion, a development that lands in the middle of the best offensive stretch of his first season in Queens.

Bichette fouled a pitch off the inside of his left foot during a third-inning at-bat at Citi Field. He stayed in the game afterward, but the discomfort apparently worsened, and he was pulled two innings later with New York trailing badly. Christopher Morel replaced him, and Brett Baty slid over to third base to cover the vacated spot. Bichette finished the night 0-for-1 with a walk. The Mets have not released additional details on X-rays, severity, or how many games he might miss, leaving his status day-to-day for now as New York attempts to end an otherwise lost season on some kind of encouraging note.

Bo Bichette’s Long Injury Ledger

Wednesday’s contusion adds to a pattern that has followed Bichette for years. He dealt with right ankle and leg soreness in mid-July after fouling multiple pitches off his legs during a series in Atlanta, sitting out several games before returning and playing almost every day since.

The 2025 season ended early for him too. A September 6 collision at home plate with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells left him with a sprained left knee ligament, according to a report from CBS News New York. He missed the rest of that regular season with the Toronto Blue Jays before returning for the World Series, where he hit a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7.

The 2024 season was worse, with multiple right calf strains and a fractured middle finger that limited him to 81 games. Earlier injuries include a quad and knee issue in 2023, a shoulder and leg ailment in 2022, and a ruptured appendix during his 2016 debut season in the minors. Bichette has been durable by his own standard in 2026, appearing in 131 of the Mets’ 132 games before Wednesday.

Bo Bichette’s Contract and Season With the Mets

New York agreed to terms with Bichette on a three-year, $126 million contract roughly 12 hours after missing out on Kyle Tucker, who signed with the Dodgers instead, according to sources cited by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The agreement included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons and no deferred money, and it was formally finalized after a physical, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Bichette left the only organization he had known as a professional, the Toronto Blue Jays, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft, a pick that turned him into one of the sport’s most productive right-handed hitters. He is the son of former big league outfielder Dante Bichette.

Shifted from shortstop to an unfamiliar position at third base to make room for Francisco Lindor, Bichette has settled in defensively while producing at the plate. He entered Wednesday hitting around .264 with 14 home runs, 66 RBI and 21 doubles across 131 games, a line built on a slow first two months followed by a hot summer surge. He turned 28 in March, with two more option years still on the books.