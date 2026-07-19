Bo Bichette Issues Murky Update on Mets Future Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Mets are on track to pick up a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, but even that won’t change the fact that the 2026 campaign has been a mess for this team. With the trade deadline drawing near, it appears inevitable that the Mets will be unloading several key players in an attempt to begin a rebuild of sorts.

One guy who has unexpectedly emerged as a trade candidate is third baseman Bo Bichette, even though he just signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets in free agency this past offseason. All options are on the table for New York, though, and when asked about his future with the team, Bichette didn’t exactly say anything to shut down the rumors that are currently swirling around him.

Bo Bichette Addresses Mets’ Trade Rumors

Bichette spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, emerging as a smooth-hitting shortstop who earned a pair of All-Star selections in 2021 and 2023. After enduring an ugly down year in 2024, Bichette bounced back last season and helped guide the Blue Jays to the World Series, where they ended up losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was pretty clear Bichette would not be returning to Toronto, so New York swooped in and signed him to a big-money deal in free agency. To this point, though, Bichette has pretty much been a league-average player, which isn’t exactly what they are paying him to be. Through 98 games, Bichette is batting .251 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs, with his .666 OPS being the second-lowest mark of his career.

New York isn’t even a full year into its marriage with Bichette, but it could already be coming to an end if the team is listening to trade offers for him. The problem is that Bichette has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he could prevent a trade if he were to be included in a deal that doesn’t pique his interest. However, when asked about his trade status, Bichette didn’t exactly do much to reaffirm his commitment to the Mets.

“That hasn’t been brought to my attention right now, so I don’t have an answer,” Bichette said when asked by reporters whether he would invoke his no-trade clause in order to stay with New York.

What Should the Mets Do with Bo Bichette?

Bichette is one of several players who simply have not panned out for the Mets this season, and it’s going to be up to the front office to decide who is worth keeping and who is worth moving on from. Bichette ultimately will control his future, thanks to his no-trade clause, but while he has publicly said the right things, he probably wouldn’t be too upset to get traded off this team.

For now, all New York can do is go out and play its games, which will help the front office make its decisions. Ideally, Bichette would stick around and start playing at a high level, but if the right offer comes across the table, the team would probably have a tough time turning it down. With that in mind, the Mets are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the trade deadline.