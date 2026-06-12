Why is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Tonight? When Will it Start?

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are in a rain delay tonight, leaving fans waiting for an updated first-pitch time. Here’s what’s causing the delay and the latest information on when the game could get underway.

Inclement weather near the ballpark forced officials to postpone the scheduled start, with grounds crews and league officials monitoring conditions as they work toward a safe window to begin play.

At 7:40 p.m. the Mets announced that the game would get underway at 8:30 p.m. at Citi Field.

At about 7:25 p.m., SNY Mets insider Chelsea Janes reported, “The rain is slowing at Citi FIeld, but the warning track is a river. So this might be a long clean up process before we see Strider/McLean.”

The Braves (45-23) own the best record in the National League and lead the NL East by eight games. The Mets (30-38) are in last place, 15 games back — a gap that makes this series lopsided on paper even before the rain moved in.

At about 7 p.m., the Mets posted, “Severe weather is in the area. If in attendance, please take cover in the concourse area.”

Braves vs. Mets: Weather Delay Details at Citi Field

According to RotoWire‘s MLB weather tracker, a 50 percent chance of rain hung over Flushing at the scheduled 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch, with showers and thunderstorms pushing through the Queens area Friday evening. Rain chances were forecast to drop to 26 percent by 8:15 p.m. ET and hold there through the late innings. No postponement was anticipated, and light winds of approximately 10 mph were projected to blow out across the diamond once conditions improved.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth posted shortly before the scheduled start time, that Citi Field was about to get “slammed by a solid storm… but it’s the only storm of the night. I’m sticking with my forecast of a ‘late start and play.'”

A full postponement would almost certainly result in a doubleheader makeup later in the summer, compressing both clubs’ schedules and adding strain to their pitching staffs. For the Braves, who have leaned on rotation depth to build that National League -best record, any extra workload chips away at their primary competitive advantage. For the Mets, a makeup game is simply one more opportunity in a season that has delivered precious few of them.

Spencer Strider, Nolan McLean Set for Opener

Both clubs entered with their Game 1 arms ready despite the delay. Atlanta sent Spencer Strider (4-1, 4.00 ERA) to the mound. Six of his seven starts this season have ended in Braves victories, and he posted a 3.77 ERA in May, according to Winners and Whiners. Strider missed the early part of the season with an oblique injury but has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start since returning.

Strider carries a 6-2 career record in 11 appearances against the Mets, though his 6.11 ERA at Citi Field indicates the ballpark has occasionally gotten the better of him, according to CBS Sports. Atlanta has won six of seven games he has started this season, making him one of the more reliable aces in the National League through the first half.

New York countered with Nolan McLean (3-4, 3.98 ERA), who enters Friday having allowed just one earned run in each of his last two outings after a rough stretch in late May in which he surrendered 13 runs across two consecutive starts. McLean has punched out 82 batters across 72 1/3 innings, but his 5.91 ERA against NL East opponents at home dopest;t bode well for Friday;s assignment, should teh game be played.

Atlanta ranks third in baseball in weighted runs created plus (wRC+ of 109), while New York owns the second-worst weighted on-base average (.292) in the majors this season, according to PrizePicks. The three-game series continues Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field.