New York Mets Announce Multiple Moves During Padres Series

The New York Mets are up 1-0 in their latest series against the San Diego Padres. During this series, some Mets news has surfaced regarding Carter Dierdorf, Elian Pena, Eduardo Pina, and John Smith III.

With a series sweep of the Washington Nationals in the rearview, the Mets are glad to be riding good vibes over the home stretch of the 2026 season.

Tonight’s game against the Padres will be broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

New York Mets News: Carter Dierdorf, Elian Pena, Eduardo Pina, & John Smith III Given New Assignments

According to the MiLB transactions page, the Mets have been busy bees on August 18th.

Dierdorf is a 23-year-old infielder. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound infielder joined the organization on July 20th, 2026. He has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Pena is an 18-year-old shortstop. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect recorded 28 stolen bases in 98 games with the St. Lucie Mets. He has now been assigned to the Cyclones.

Pina is a 17-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot, 160-pound southpaw has been assigned to DSL Mets Blue from DSL Mets Orange.

Finally, Smith is a 22-year-old outfielder. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect was drafted by the Mets in 2026. He is being assigned to the Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

Other New York Mets Transactions

The transactions regarding Dierdorf, Pina, Pena, and Smith aren’t the only moves the organization made.

Here is the list of every other move made on August 18th: