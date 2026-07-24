Mets Get Clay Holmes Contract Extension Update Amid Trade Deadline

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Syracuse. The 33-year-old is recovering from a fractured right fibula that he sustained back in May.

While eyeing a return, the idea of a contract extension doesn’t look likely for the Mets and Holmes. The injured righty is on his final year under contract in New York before facing a $12 million player option for 2027.

A contract extension doesn’t appear to be where the momentum has shifted, says SNY’s Chelsea Janes. This report suggests that Clay Holmes’s future is trending toward a possible trade.

“As of this exact moment, there is no extension. There’s no reason to believe one is coming,” Janes said on Honda SportsNite. “If (an extension) doesn’t happen, I think what you’re looking at is a trade scenario. There should be a lot of interested teams.”

Mets’ Clay Holmes Makes First Rehab Start on Thursday

While in the process of recovering from a fractured right fibula, Clay Holmes made his first rehab start on Thursday at Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets took on Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Interim manager Andy Green says that Holmes’ plan was to go roughly three innings in his first start.

Holmes was unable to get that far.

Through 2.1 innings, the 33-year-old allowed three hits, two walks, and two earned runs with two strikeouts. He finished with a pitch count of 51.

After a clean first inning, Holmes allowed a double and a walk to begin the second inning. However, a run was allowed on a sacrifice fly.

The third resulted in another earned run. Holmes gave up a walk and back-to-back singles that led to another run allowed. He would then be replaced by Tobias Myers on the mound.

It was Holmes’ first taste of action since mid-May, and the rust showed.

Andy Green said that there is not a set number for the number of rehab appearances Holmes will have. He will likely need at least one more, said MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa.

Mets Labeled as Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline

After an eventful winter, the New York Mets’ 2026 season hasn’t gone as planned. They currently carry a 43-60 record while 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

With this in mind, the Mets have been labeled as a team that will be selling ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, says ESPN’s Buster Olney.

“The list of actual declared unloaders is pretty short right now: Giants, Mets and Rockies, with a few other teams more subtly angling toward swapping players,” the MLB insider wrote.

Olney added that the idea for the Mets is to deal one, if not multiple, top veterans.

SNY’s Chelsea Janes believes that everyone but five Mets on the roster are on the trade market. The list of players that are safe include Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, and Juan Soto.

Multiple players could be on the line in New York. From Clay Holmes, all the way to veteran shortstop Francisco Lindor Jr.