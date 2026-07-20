Mets Get Updated Clay Holmes Return Timeline

With the MLB trade deadline two weeks away, the New York Mets received an update on injured starter Clay Holmes before a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The veteran right-hander is expected to make his first rehab start on Thursday, July 23, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. If that appearance goes well, Holmes could rejoin the Mets’ rotation on Tuesday, July 28. He would be on track to make at least one big-league start before the trade deadline on Monday, August 3.

Holmes fractured his right fibula in mid-May. He’s been on the 60-day injured list for more than two months. The righty has been the frequent topic of trade discussions as the Mets slip further out of contention. Holmes proving he’s healthy by returning to the majors ahead of the deadline would go a long way toward engineering a trade.

New York Mets Could Get Clay Holmes Back Before the End of July

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Holmes had emerged as the most reliable member of the Mets’ starting rotation before the injury. He opened the 2026 campaign with eight straight starts allowing two earned runs or fewer. Holmes’ lone clunker came in the game in which he was injured. The righty allowed four earned runs over 4.1 innings against the New York Yankees. He remarkably finished the inning after breaking his leg, then came out for two batters in the next frame.

The Mets handed Holmes a three-year, $38 million contract heading into the 2025 season. The deal paid him $13 million in each of the first two years. Holmes has a $12 million player option for next season. His performance through the first two months of the year made rejecting the player option and entering free agency a foregone conclusion. The severe leg injury now makes it a murkier decision.

Holmes was originally scheduled to take the ball for High-A Brooklyn on Saturday, July 18. The weather didn’t cooperate, so Holmes instead had a 45-pitch bullpen session. He’s set to make his return to the mound five days after that throwing session, which would be Thursday.

What Can the Mets Get for Holmes?

The fact that Holmes is likely a rental will depress his trade value. A team that acquires him would only expect to have him for the final two months of the season. If he pitches decently, he’s rejecting the player option and entering free agency. There’s also a worst-case scenario outcome where Holmes isn’t healthy, pitches poorly, and then takes the player option. The acquiring team would suddenly be on the hook for a $12 million commitment to a diminished pitcher.

The closest comparison to a Holmes trade from last year’s deadline would be the Texas Rangers acquiring Merrill Kelly. The veteran was an impending free agent who put together a solid 3.22 ERA through July. Texas sent minor league pitchers Kohl Drake, David Hagaman, and Mitch Bratt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the swap. It’s not an overwhelming haul, but it’s the kind of return that gives the team sending away the MLB pitcher three shots at finding another one. Bratt has already made it to the big leagues.