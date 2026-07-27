Mets Receive Clay Holmes Injury Update Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Mets are one of the few teams in the majors right now that knows for sure it will be selling ahead of the trade deadline. Everyone knows this, and as a result, the Mets have become one of the most popular teams with the deadline approaching, as they have a handful of valuable trade assets for playoff contenders.

One of those guys is injured starting pitcher Clay Holmes, who is working his way back from a fractured fibula that he suffered earlier this season. With Holmes nearing a return to action, a potential trade involving him is beginning to generate more and more momentum. Now that the deadline is just days away, a new update on Holmes’ status has emerged that will surely catch quite a bit of attention.

Clay Holmes Set to Make Rehab Start for Mets on Tuesday

Holmes is in his second season with the Mets, and he’s managed to make a successful transition from an All-Pro reliever to a starter for New York. After a strong first season in the starting rotation last year, Holmes was even better this year before he suffered his aforementioned injury, posting a 2.39 ERA in nine starts.

Given how effective Holmes was before he hit the injured list, he’s been the subject of some trade speculation now that he is closing in on a return to the majors. If he can get back on the mound and pitch at the level he was at earlier this year, Holmes could conceivably be one of the most important trade targets in the league.

While he’s made great progress in his injury rehab, Holmes isn’t ready to return to the majors just yet. He’s continuing to work his way through his rehab starts, with his next start set to take place at Single-A on Tuesday (weather permitting). Should Holmes wind up pitching, chances are there will be several teams represented with scouts in attendance.

The next rehab appearance for Mets starter Clay Holmes is set for tomorrow in Dunedin (with Single-A St. Lucie). With weather iffy all over, that is the plan,” Will Sammon of The Athletic shared in a post on X.

Mets Hoping for Positive News on Clay Holmes’ Rehab Start

Regardless of whether or not New York actually wants to trade Holmes, the more trade candidates it has at its disposal, the better. Holmes could wind up leaving the Mets for nothing over the offseason (he has a $12 million player option in his contract for the 2027 campaign), so at the very least, listening to offers for him makes sense.

Holmes’ value could ultimately wind up being determined by how he fares in this upcoming rehab start. If he dominates, teams will likely clamor for him on the trade market, but if he struggles, the rumors surrounding him could quickly cool off. It’s rare to see a rehab outing have such high stakes surrounding it, but it’s clear that Holmes’ upcoming start is very important for a number of reasons.