Is the Cubs-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are scheduled to meet today, but weather concerns have fans closely monitoring conditions at the ballpark. With the possibility of rain delays or a postponed first pitch, here’s the latest information on the game’s status and when it is expected to begin.

As forecasts continue to evolve and team officials assess field conditions, the timing of the Cubs-Mets matchup remains a key question, especially with potential implications for pitching plans, travel schedules and the remainder of the series.

The delay has already pushed the scheduled first pitch from 7:10 p.m. ET to approximately 7:20 p.m. ET, according to a report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

An announcement by the Mets confirmed DiComo’s report, stating simply “Tonight’s game will start at 7:20 PM.”

Whether that 10-minute shift holds or stretches considerably further depends on how quickly the storm system clears the Flushing area of Queens.

Cubs-Mets Rain Delay Conditions at Citi Field

Forecasters are not offering much encouragement about the early window. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely at Citi Field, with a 70% chance of precipitation at game time and expected rainfall of 0.10 to 0.25 inches, with higher totals possible in any embedded thunderstorm activity, according to the DraftKings Network’s MLB weather report for Tuesday’s 15-game slate. Temperatures at Citi Field are hovering in the 69-to-73-degree range, with light winds of 2 to 10 mph blowing in from center field.

The broader outlook improves as the night advances. Precipitation probability drops to roughly 11% by 9 p.m. ET, per RotoWire‘s MLB weather tracker, which classifies the Cubs-Mets matchup as a “Possible Delay/Rainout,” a meaningful distinction from the “Likely Delay/Rainout” designation applied to the Dodgers-Twins game in Minneapolis, where an 88% rain probability is threatening Target Field on Tuesday evening. That trajectory in Queens favors a delay rather than a full postponement, with storm activity concentrated around the first-pitch window and diminishing substantially from there.

Chicago Cubs-New York Mets Postponement Implications

A postponement would carry consequences for both clubs. Monday’s Cubs-Mets game was already rained out, and a second cancellation would most likely be folded into Wednesday’s existing schedule as part of a doubleheader. Original tickets are typically honored for rescheduled games under MLB postponement policy. For Chicago, that means altered travel and recovery time on a road trip. For the Mets, it adds further pressure to an already compressed homestand.

Both clubs follow standard MLB postponement protocols, with the crew chief and umpiring crew holding final authority over any delay or cancellation call at Citi Field. Those decisions are made in real time as conditions develop on the field.

The Cubs entered Tuesday pushing for a National League Wild Card position, while the Mets are fighting to build consistency in the NL East after struggling all season. The standings give both clubs reason to want this game played as scheduled. Getting it in, even after an extended weather hold, keeps both pitching rotations intact heading into the final days of June.

Fans making the trip to Citi Field should expect wet conditions early in the evening and plan for a delayed start.