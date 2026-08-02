New York Mets Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-game series this weekend.

The series will wrap up on Sunday. The Marlins have won the last two games against the Mets, and will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon, while the Mets aim to split the lengthy series.

Before the series finale on Sunday, New York announced the latest round of roster moves, which included a roster casualty (per usual) in the form of 5-year player Kevin Herget.

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Mets Designate Kevin Herget for Assignment

Per the latest Mets roster transactions, pitcher Kevin Herget has been designated for assignment, effectively booting him off the roster for now.

Herget is likely no stranger to the DFA limbo, as he’s sort of an MLB journeyman reliever at this point.

MLBTR.com’s AJ Eustance detailed the Herget DFA:

“It’s a quick exit for Herget, whose contract the Mets just selected yesterday. The righty set the Marlins down in order in the top of the ninth inning, though the Mets lost the game 6-2. As is typical with these moves, Herget was brought up for that lone appearance, and now he’s designated to bring in a fresh arm. Pintaro, who threw 43 pitches in two innings of relief ahead of Herget, gets optioned for similar reasons.”

The other roster moves include Jonathan Pintaro being optioned, Robert Stock being recalled, and Bryce Conley being selected to the 40-man roster.

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Kevin Herget’s Career to this Point

Kevin Herget is a 35-year-old reliever with five years of MLB experience.

He has pitched in just 32 games in his career and has also played for five different organizations (Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and Milwaukee Brewers).

He’s compiled 56.2 total innings pitched in his career and holds an ERA of 4.13 with 32 strikeouts.

The most innings he’s pitched in an MLB season came in 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds when he totaled 24.1 IP.

Now that he’s in DFA limbo, a few different things can happen: the Mets can look to trade him, release him from their organization, or send him outright to the minors (most likely).

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