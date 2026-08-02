New York Mets Claim 26-Year-Old Catcher from Pirates

The New York Mets are in the midst of making several roster transactions during their series with the Miami Marlins.

New York lost 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, so the Marlins officially took the four-game series by winning three out of four.

However, during the Mets-Marlins game, a few different roster transactions happened. First, the big one, which was Freddy Peralta being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. Second, the Mets claimed a 26-year-old catcher off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. New York already made a string of roster decisions earlier in the day on Sunday.

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New York Mets Claim Shawn Ross

Per multiple reports, the New York Mets have claimed catcher Shawn Ross off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To create room on the roster, Joey Gerber has been designated for assignment.

Ross, 26, made his MLB debut in late July and appeared in two games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the five at-bats he received, he recorded one hit (which was a two-run home run). He was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier this week.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk hit the recent roster transactions and wrote:

“The Pirates designated Ross for assignment earlier this week, and the 26-year-old will now be changing organizations for the first time in his career. While primarily a catcher, Ross has seen a lot of time as a corner infielder and has dabbled at second base, shortstop, and in the outfield during his four years in Pittsburgh’s farm system.”

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More on Shawn Ross’s MLB Career

While Shawn Ross just recently made his MLB debut, he has still been in professional baseball for quite some time.

The 26-year-old product is out of Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Across 55 total games in the minors this season, he’s batted .181 in 155 at-bats with 10 home runs and an OPS of .757. That .757 OPS is aided by a strong .325 on-base percentage.

Over 849 total minor-league ABs (four seasons), Ross carries a batting average of .189 with 52 home runs and 144 RBI.

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