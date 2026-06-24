New York Mets Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will play the second game of the day against the Chicago Cubs (at Citi Field).

They lost the first game by a score of 10-3.

New York Mets Cut 6-Year MLB Player

Also on Wednesday, the Mets announced that they had designated Zack Short for assignment.

Short appeared in just three games for the Mets (after recently being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers).

Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com wrote: “The Mets have reinstated Francisco Lindor from the 10-day injured list and designated Zack Short for assignment. Ronny Mauricio has also been reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.”

Looking At Short

Short was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has played part of six seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Tigers and Mets, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

Short is batting .171 with 94 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 64 runs and 10 stolen bases in 267 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Short before the end of the 2026 season.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 34-45 record in 79 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-20 in 38 games at home).

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 42-37 record in 79 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 19-20 in 39 games on the road).