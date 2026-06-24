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New York Mets Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to media before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Citi Field on July 19, 2025 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will play the second game of the day against the Chicago Cubs (at Citi Field).

They lost the first game by a score of 10-3.

New York Mets Cut 6-Year MLB Player

GettyZack Short #15 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also on Wednesday, the Mets announced that they had designated Zack Short for assignment.

Short appeared in just three games for the Mets (after recently being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers).

Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com wrote: “The Mets have reinstated Francisco Lindor from the 10-day injured list and designated Zack Short for assignment. Ronny Mauricio has also been reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.”

Looking At Short

GettyZack Short #59 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Short was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has played part of six seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Tigers and Mets, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

GettyZack Short #59 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI double in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Short is batting .171 with 94 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 64 runs and 10 stolen bases in 267 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Short before the end of the 2026 season.

Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run during the four inning against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on June 24, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 34-45 record in 79 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-20 in 38 games at home).

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on June 24, 2026 in New York City.

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 42-37 record in 79 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 19-20 in 39 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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