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New York Mets Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

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Miami Marlins v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Juan Soto #22 and Vidal Brujan #2 of the New York Mets celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on May 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB series this week. On Monday, the Mets got blanked and lost 12-0 to the Reds.

Amid the Reds series, the Mets made a notable roster decision on 6-Year MLB player Vidal Brujan.

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New York Mets DFA Vidal Brujan Before Reds Game

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Vidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bobbles the ball during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Mets’ reporter Chelsea Janes wrote (via X) on 6/16:

“Mets are designating IF Vidal Brujan for assignment, according to a person familiar with their plans.”

It is likely the corresponding move for the Zack Short transaction. Short was claimed off waivers yesterday from the Detroit Tigers yesterday. So it appears that Zack Short will be joining the Mets on Tuesday.

Brujan recorded 11 at-bats with the New York Mets this season. He scored four runs, but only recorded one hit. Brujan has become a very common player across MLB to enter DFA limbo. The New York Mets can now either release or trade Brujan if he passes through waivers. After a week, Brujan may want to enter MLB free agency as well.

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Vidal Brujan’s MLB Career

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: Vidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bunts in the winning run in the twelfth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Vidal Brujan has played in parts of six MLB seasons with various clubs that include the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and Mets.

He came up with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he was once a top prospect, but Brujan has always had trouble hitting MLB pitching.

Over 595 career at-bats, Brujan has batted .197 with an OPS+ of 53. That’s well below average, and he will have a hard time staying on any MLB team if he can not produce with the bat. What has kept Brujan around is his speed and fielding ability. His career bWAR is -0.8, which indicates his value as a player.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team claims Brujan in the coming days or if the Mets think about a reunion deal if they decide to release him.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

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