New York Mets Former 3-Year MLB Pitcher Reportedly Signs with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines

The New York Mets received some news on Friday afternoon of a former player signing with a new league.

As the Mets’ disastrous season continues, they are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a weekend series. To open the back half of the 2026 regular season, the Mets are facing several teams that are at the top of their respective divisions. The firesale in Queens could be imminent.

However, back to the news. Reports indicate that former Mets 3-year MLB pitcher Joey Lucchesi has signed with a new baseball organization.

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Joey Lucchesi Lands with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines

Remember Joey Lucchesi (New York Mets reliever from 2021 to 2024)? Well, he’s headed to Japan to continue his career with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Lucchesi, 33, played for the Los Angeles Angels this season, but logged just 3.1 innings before his release from the organization. He’s played in parts of eight MLB seasons with four different teams, but he was at his best while playing with the New York Mets.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news quickly after it surfaced:

“All told, Lucchesi has pitched 416 2/3 innings in the majors. His career 4.15 ERA is a near identical match to the 4.14 mark he posted in his first two seasons as a member of San Diego’s rotation. Lucchesi doesn’t throw particularly hard or miss bats at a high level, but his sinker and curveball/changeup hybrid (“churve”) have both generally graded out as effective pitches in the majors.”

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Lucchesi’s Time with the Mets

As noted, perhaps Joey Lucchesi’s most productive years in the Majors came with the New York Mets.

Across parts of three seasons (95.1 total innings), Lucchesi posted a 3.78 ERA, mostly in relief outings.

His best season came in 2023 with the Mets, when he posted an ERA of 2.89 across 46+ innings.

He’s now decided to take his career in a new trajectory, but a return to the Majors is certainly plausible for Lucchesi, if he pitches well in Japan.

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