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New York Mets Former 3-Year MLB Pitcher Reportedly Signs with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Fans cheer as Joey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets leaves the game in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Mets received some news on Friday afternoon of a former player signing with a new league.

As the Mets’ disastrous season continues, they are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a weekend series. To open the back half of the 2026 regular season, the Mets are facing several teams that are at the top of their respective divisions. The firesale in Queens could be imminent.

However, back to the news. Reports indicate that former Mets 3-year MLB pitcher Joey Lucchesi has signed with a new baseball organization.

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Joey Lucchesi Lands with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines

New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Joey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during game one of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Remember Joey Lucchesi (New York Mets reliever from 2021 to 2024)? Well, he’s headed to Japan to continue his career with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Lucchesi, 33, played for the Los Angeles Angels this season, but logged just 3.1 innings before his release from the organization. He’s played in parts of eight MLB seasons with four different teams, but he was at his best while playing with the New York Mets.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news quickly after it surfaced:

“All told, Lucchesi has pitched 416 2/3 innings in the majors. His career 4.15 ERA is a near identical match to the 4.14 mark he posted in his first two seasons as a member of San Diego’s rotation. Lucchesi doesn’t throw particularly hard or miss bats at a high level, but his sinker and curveball/changeup hybrid (“churve”) have both generally graded out as effective pitches in the majors.”

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Lucchesi’s Time with the Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Joey Lucchesi #47 of the New York Mets salutes the fans as he is pulled from the game in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during game one of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As noted, perhaps Joey Lucchesi’s most productive years in the Majors came with the New York Mets.

Across parts of three seasons (95.1 total innings), Lucchesi posted a 3.78 ERA, mostly in relief outings.

His best season came in 2023 with the Mets, when he posted an ERA of 2.89 across 46+ innings.

He’s now decided to take his career in a new trajectory, but a return to the Majors is certainly plausible for Lucchesi, if he pitches well in Japan.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Former 3-Year MLB Pitcher Reportedly Signs with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines

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