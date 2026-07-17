Mets, Yankees Proposed Blockbuster Trade Swaps Francisco Lindor for Former First-Round Pick

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor currently struggles on multiple fronts. First, his .210 batting average was the lowest of his 12-year MLB career. Next, his .963 fielding percentage is also a career low. Not to mention. The franchise resides in the basement of the National League East.

Yet he could leave the Mets while staying in New York. Tim Boyle of Rising Apple suggests the Mets and Yankees orchestrate a deal that potentially solves problems for both teams, suggesting Lindor be shipped to the Bronx for cash, a couple of prospects, and shortstop Anthony Volpe.

“Cash is included with Lindor; the return in any trade for him isn’t what it would have been during his Mets’ peak: Anthony Volpe feels like a must in this trade simply to finalize his stay in the Bronx. He’s having a bad season, and fans would prefer to see George Lombard Jr. The Yankees could use Lombard either as a trade chip or think about moving him to another infield position once he’s MLB-ready.”

In four years with the Yankees, Volpe’s lone positive distinction is winning a Gold Glove as a rookie back in 2023. Other than that, the Bomners’ 2019 first-round pack has done nothing but incur the wrath of the fanbase. At the same time, the organization appears to have lost faith. The Yankees are in a playoff hunt, where they trail the Tampa Bay Rays by three games in the American League East.

No player in MLB history has gotten more run and given their team less production than Anthony Volpe Presented by @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Oljs5nIIiV — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 6, 2026

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The Financial Hurdle that Steve Cohen Can Overcome

The Mets owe Lindor $170 million in remaining contract money. No trade suitor will absorb that amount, even the Yankees. As a result, owner Steve Cohen will need to possibly fork out the majority of the remaining money. However, that would entice a trade. Remember, Lindor is a good player on an awful team that is struggling. The Yankees continue to win.

Morash believes the Mets are trying to make Francisco Lindor feel “as unwelcome as possible” so he will approve a trade😳@ShaunMorash pic.twitter.com/C5JlpYq7bF — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 17, 2026

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What Would the Mets Receive?

Boyle thinks that three players would find their way to Queens. As mentioned, Volpe would be the headliner of the trade. Whether he is the long-term solution or not, Volpe is, at worst, a role player. Freeing themselves of Lindor’s salary is the goal. Still, finding prospects would also help. The Mets, under president of baseball operations David Stearns, will not back away from that thought pattern.

Pitching On Deck?

Ben Hess is a 23-year-old right-hander in Double-A. Hess, the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2024, will turn 24 in September. In the mid-minors, 24 feels like 34. As a result, the clock on Hess’ time in the Yankees’ system is starting to run out. He is blessed with excellent curveball and slider movement, in and away from both sides of the plate. Ben Grable is a reliever who misses the bat with his pitches. The Mets, like most teams, will always need bullpen arms.

Many will not see that as enough. Yet, in the event of a potential labor stoppage, the Mets can extricate themselves from Lindor’s deal. Plus, all signs point to the team being Juan Soto’s now. While he is far less demonstrative, you cannot underestimate the fact that he is the team’s best hitter since Mike Piazza.