Mets Give Update on Freddy Peralta Contract Discussions

The New York Mets offered an update on extension talks with right-hander Freddy Peralta, relayed by Chelsea Janes of SNY, after the veteran struggled again on Tuesday, June 9, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets are not planning to discuss an extension with Peralta during the season, per Janes. The reporter adds that both sides won’t even discuss the outline of a free agent deal with the righty, who will hit the open market at the end of the 2026 campaign.

Peralta endured another brutal start against the Cardinals, permitting six earned runs in a shutout loss. He’s now allowed 15 earned runs over his past four outings. Peralta’s ERA crept over 4.00 for the first time since mid-April after the appearance vs. St. Louis.

“Not good right now, talking about numbers,” Peralta said, relayed by Janes. “At the end of the day, it’s all that matters. But I’ve been in this situation before. Good thing that I’m healthy. And I have like 18, 19 more games in front of me. I just have to keep competing.”

New York Mets Will Not Discuss A Contract Extension With Freddy Peralta During the Season

Peralta joined the Mets last offseason in a blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. New York sent prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee in the deal. He’s put together a mediocre season so far. The 30-year-old has a 4.04 ERA with just over a strikeout per inning through 14 starts. The loss against the Cardinals dropped his record to 4-5. While the results haven’t been stellar, Peralta has provided length recently. He’s gone at least six innings in four of his last six starts.

The Mets need length from their ace after suffering injuries to Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga. Holmes will be out through the All-Star break after breaking his leg. Senga recently suffered a setback while trying to return from a back injury.

The Brewers inked Peralta to a team-friendly contract heading into the 2020 season. The pre-arbitration extension paid the righty $15.5 million across five years. The agreement also included club options for 2025 and 2026. Milwaukee unsurprisingly picked up the $8 million club option for 2025. New York is paying Peralta $8.1 million this season. It’s an extremely affordable contract for a frontline starter. Peralta will be looking to cash in this offseason, and several clubs will likely be willing to pony up significant capital to bring him in.

Can the Mets Afford to Keep Peralta?

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The Mets have an estimated payroll of $368 million this season, per FanGraphs RosterResource tool. Outfielder Juan Soto accounts for a significant chunk of that figure. Soto is making more than $62 million this season. Infielder Bo Bichette is making $42 million this season. He was the big offseason splash in free agency, receiving a three-year, $126 million pact. Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, and Sean Manaea are each making at least $25 million this year.

Bichette can opt out after 2026, which will have a major impact on New York’s finances next season. His decision could affect how the club approaches Peralta in free agency. Given the team’s willingness to spend, the Mets could likely get Peralta on the books if they desire to bring him back.