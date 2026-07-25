New York Mets’ Freddy Peralta Sparks Hot Take Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are playing an eyesore of a season, and frustration among fans is only growing.

Major organizational changes have been made over the past few months, yet the Mets are still sitting with a 43-61 overall record.

Freddy Peralta is among the many who have experienced a dip in performance this year. Despite this, one insider predicts he could have a “sizeable impact” as the season progresses.

Mets’ Freddy Peralta Receives Hopeful Prediction

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com revealed his top eight trade candidates who he believes still have more to give.

Peralta cracked the list, and Harrigan notes, “While Peralta doesn’t have a deep postseason run on his resume, he otherwise shares a lot of similarities with Gausman as a trade candidate. Also a pending free agent, Peralta’s ERA has ballooned to 5.01 through 21 starts this season, but he had a 3.30 ERA with a 10.9 K/9 for the Brewers across 2021-25 and finished fifth in the National League Cy Young Award race just last year.”

Indeed, postseason contention is nothing but a fever dream at this point. Peralta’s decreased level of production on the mound is only one contributing factor to New York’s woes, but it’s enough to cause concern.

During his 2025 campaign, he had registered a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings pitched through 33 starts.

This year, however, his dreadful 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 109.2 innings have raised red flags.

Peralta is now 30 years old and is playing his ninth season of Major League Baseball. He’s been in the game for quite some time, but I’m keen to believe Harrigan might be right — his stat sheet is alarming, but he still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

With the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline creeping up, rumors and speculation are soaring. Peralta, too, is floating around in trade talks.

His most likely landing spots include the Chicago Cubs, who desperately need a pitching upgrade, or the Milwaukee Brewers. Regardless, the Mets are gearing up to be sellers at the deadline this year, and they have a true trade chip in Peralta.

Where the Mets Stand Right Now

The looming trade deadline aside, New York is in the midst of a brutal stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With two consecutive World Series titles under their belt, and as leaders of the Major Leagues once again, the Mets are in hot water.

Their first clash of the three-game series resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday, July 24. This weekend, they will look to redeem themselves.

Following this set, they will host the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field for another three-game homestand. This is expected to be another tough run, as the Braves are third in baseball.

New York is in last place in the National League East. They fall behind the Washington Nationals (52-52), the Miami Marlins (52-52), the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) and Atlanta (61-42).

In the Majors as a whole, the Mets land toward the bottom of the standings. They have only edged out the Kansas City Royals (43-62), the Colorado Rockies (42-63) and the Los Angeles Angels (41-63).