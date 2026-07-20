MLB Trade Rumors: Peralta to Cubs, Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, & Red Sox Buying

MLB trade rumors are picking up, my gentle reader. With the trade deadline two weeks away, it’s crunch time. Teams on the fringe are feeling the squeeze, while others are pulling ahead in the standings.

Here is the latest rumors from around the league, including the big board that has at least one player from each MLB team.

With Tarik Skubal unlikely to be traded from the Detroit Tigers this season, Freddy Peralta could see himself as an in-demand pitcher. The Chicago Cubs are a top suitor for Peralta’s services , even after they acquired Aaron Civale.

from the Detroit Tigers this season, Freddy Peralta could see himself as an in-demand pitcher. The Chicago Cubs are a , even after they acquired Aaron Civale. The New York Yankees are going to have multiple trade pieces in play to bolster their lineup. In addition to Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, Elmer Rodriguez is a likely candidate to join a new organization come August 4th.

to bolster their lineup. In addition to Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, Elmer Rodriguez is a come August 4th. The Boston Red Sox are on fire right now , so surely that means they will be buyers come the trade deadline? Well, the Red Sox’s big boss wants to see them get healthy first . Often, having injured players come back can feel like its own trade deadline (as cliche as that sounds), but it’s a cliche for a reason. The Red Sox wouldn’t want to add a piece that doesn’t gel with the clubhouse and/or mess with the team chemistry. It takes time to figure out those dynamics. That doesn’t mean they won’t be buyers; it just means they will “wait and see.”

, so surely that means they will be buyers come the trade deadline? Well, the Red Sox’s big boss . Often, having injured players come back can feel like its own trade deadline (as cliche as that sounds), but it’s a cliche for a reason. The Red Sox wouldn’t want to add a piece and/or mess with the team chemistry. It takes time to figure out those dynamics. they will “wait and see.” The Los Angeles Dodgers may turn to the starting pitcher market given the condition of its two-way star, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s knee injury. Dave Roberts said that “it’s going to be some time” before Ohtani takes the mound again. This is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. If Ohtani is going to be limited to hitting and not pitch, it’s not out of the question for the Dodgers to be bigger players in acquiring Skubal.

Now, onto the Big Board…

MLB Trade Rumors: Wild Card Options

With the recent wave of players discussing their no-trade clauses and players like Willson Contreras publicly stating they won’t waive them, here is every player on the Big Board who has a trade clause.

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (Contract Details: Six years, $34.1 million AAV). With the cat out of the bag that the Mets are exploring trading Lindor, they have lost some leverage. However, the Mets will be selling, and a change of scenery could benefit Lindor greatly. The Mets might need to eat some salary on his deal to make a trade work. However, recent reports suggest that a Lindor trade is more likely to happen in the offseason than at the trade deadline. Full no-trade clause.

Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Three years, $17.5 million AAV). The Red Sox are in a Wild Card position coming out of the All-Star Break, but that doesn’t mean that some major players can’t be traded. Contreras isn’t massively overpaid, but he has no-trade protection. While that complicates a potential deal, it doesn’t make it impossible. Teams can see for themselves what Contreras can offer, as he showcases his talents at the 2026 Home Run Derby. Full No-trade clause for 2026, 10-team no-trade list 2027-2028.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: 6 Years, $14,285,714 AAV). The Twins don’t appear to want to trade Buxton. However, if push comes to shove and they are given an offer that they can’t refuse, a trade could happen. Of all their assets, Buxton could give the Twins the kind of return they want. Full no-trade clause for 2026, five-team trade list 2027-2028.

Bo Bichette, New York Mets (Contract Details: Three years, $42 million AAV with player opt-out after the first two years). The Mets are more than likely selling at this point. The opt-outs in Bichette’s contract should make the Mets wary about keeping him. Bichette didn’t just sign with them for the money; he wants to win. Full no-trade clause.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (Contract Details: 5 years, $35,541,667 million AAV). The Angels are at the bottom of the barrel in the American League. They are one of five teams that make the most sense as sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Trout holds the keys to his own destiny, as he has a full no-trade clause for the entirety of his contract. At this point, it’s highly unlikely he gets moved, but if he does, the Phillies have the best shot at landing the slugger. Full no-trade clause.

MLB Trade Rumors: Ryan Jeffers Bidding War?

Among MLB stars who could be moved, these players are at the top of the list. Competition for these stars will be stiff.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: $32 million, remainder of 2026). The Tigers would be foolish to go all the way to the offseason without trading Skubal. He is the best player available on the trade market and immediately upgrades every rotation across the league. The back-to-back Cy Young winner will command a haul in assets. Look to a contending team with deep pockets to make a play by the deadline if the Tigers’ next couple of weeks go south. The Rays, Dodgers, Braves, and even the Phillies could be in the mix.

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres (Contract Details: Final year, $4 million). AJ Preller hasn’t thrown cold water on trade rumors, leaving the door open for the Padres to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Miller throws hard and is one of the league leaders in saves this year. Miller will be a difference-maker with whichever organization he is with once the dust settles.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $11 million this year, $30 million in 2027). Every team needs help with their pitching, which makes Gray an attractive option. Contenders are likely to show interest in Gray, but the teams with the deepest pockets will likely prevail, given the state of his contract. Nothing is imminent on a potential Gray trade, especially with the Red Sox’ recent surge.

Ryan Jeffers, Twins (Contract Details: Final year of deal, $6.7 million). It looks like a bidding war could be brewing with the Yankees, Rays, Padres, and Red Sox all potentially in the mix for the best catcher on the market (as reported above). This puts the Twins in a great position to maximize the value of the return they get for the player.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Two years, $13 million with a mutual option for year two, conditional upon physical). Chapman could easily be considered a star player. However, at this stage of his career, he’s an effective high-leverage reliever who will draw the interest of many teams. At this point, it’s hard to tell whether Chapman will stay or be traded. That might depend a lot on how the Red Sox perform over the next 10 days.

MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Garcia the Best Power Option

Nearly every team competing for playoff position could use another bat. Here are some of the top bats available, whether they be power bats or high-contact hitters.

Luis Garcia Jr, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $6,875,000) The Nationals are a fringe team that is likely to become a seller once the time is right. Garcia is a player who immediately becomes the best power bat on the market. A bidding war can be expected.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox (Contract Details: Final year, $7.7 million). The Red Sox may have missed their window to sell high on Duran. His stats are falling from last season’s heights. Yet the fact remains that they have many outfielders, and the former All-Star would certainly garner interest from around the league.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $4.2 million). He hits for average and for power, and he steals bases and drives in runs. Many teams will certainly look to the Nationals to acquire Abrams, as upgrades at the infield position are in high demand. However, the Nationals will want to keep him if no potential deal knocks their socks off. That will probably be easier than not, given the news that he will reportedly veto any trade (at least at this point).

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Four years remaining, $18.333 AAV). The 27-year-old is in the top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and he’s carrying a slugging percentage over .450. Additionally, he can play all around the outfield. The Giants should get a good return if they move him.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (Contract Details: Six years remaining, $32.5 million AAV). Right now, the Rangers’ main priority is getting Seager healthy enough to help the team make a postseason run. However, Seager will gain the right to veto any deal once the season ends. That might be enough motivation for the team to sell on him before the player has that kind of power.

Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: One year, $12 million). Everyone around the league knows what Arraez can bring to the table. He hits and rarely strikes out. Add to that his improved defensive metrics this season, and that’s a recipe for selling high. Which is exactly what the Giants will (likely) look at.

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Five years, $25.166 million AAV). The Giants are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Chapman. He’s been playing well and hitting well, but he is an aging player who is owed a lot of money. If the Giants are selling, he won’t be an easy asset to move.

MLB Trade Rumors: Solid Sluggers For Contenders

If teams swing out on the top contact and power options, these players would be very valuable in their own right.

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $9.475 million). Pena is one of the best shortstops in the game right now. He has been a World Series MVP and an All-Star. The Astros should only move on if they can maximize their return on investment.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $19 million). If the Cubs are selling, they could find plenty of suitors for Suzuki’s services. He can play in the outfield and has a productive bat to boot.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year at $9.35 million, with a 2027 club option). The Astros have a team option on Paredes this offseason. This year, his numbers have been down, and that might warrant some trade consideration. He’s still young, but Paredes is likely to be a fallback option for contending teams.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals (Contract Details: Final year, $5.25 million). The Cardinals are set to rebuild if things go sideways during the season. If that’s the way that things go, Nootbaar could see himself being dealt to a new team. He started the year injured, but has been solid since his season debut in June.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs (Contract Details: Final year, $804,500). If the Cubs are interested in making a push for a starter, Shaw could very well find himself going the other way. Shaw is a utility infielder who could be on the outside looking in following the team’s offseason additions.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies (Contract Details: Final year, $4 million). The Rockies have a new president of operations. With a new President comes new alliances, and Moniak could be left wanting. For teams inquiring, Moniak plays all outfield positions. This makes him an excellent target for teams that value versatility.

Theo Gillen, Tampa Bay Rays (Prospect). For the Rays to add some pieces to make them serious contenders at the deadline, they will need to trade away from their prospect stockpile. This is where Gillen comes in. He is an outfielder currently playing Double-A in the Rays system who has some power potential. Gillen is the top-ranked Rays prospect.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians (Prospect). The Guardians have a strong stable of prospects at their disposal in order to acquire the thing they desperately need: a right-handed bat or an outfielder. Their ideal target, of course, would possess both of those qualities.

Eric Hartman, Atlanta Braves (Prospect). The Braves are looking to acquire an upgrade to their rotation, and they have been linked to Skubal. With that in mind, Hartman is the most likely candidate to get dangled in a potential deal for a starting pitcher.

Spencer Horwitz, Pittsburgh Pirates. For the Pirates to make an upgrade, they will likely need to trade a position player rather than a prospect. Horwitz would be the most likely candidate.

Mike Sirota, Los Angeles Dodgers (Prospect). Not only are the Dodgers the reigning World Series Champions, but they have one of the deepest prospect systems in the league. Compared to the other teams in the MLB, the Dodgers are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Sirota is one of many prospects that could appeal to rebuilding teams.

MLB Trade Rumors: Plenty of Rotation Options

There are more pitchers on a team than any other position. Teams are always on the lookout for more help with their rotation, and this year is no exception.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: Two years, $6.1 million in 2026 and $13 million in 2027, with a mutual option that includes a $100,000 buyout). The next-best starting pitcher available is Ryan. If the Twins go into seller mode, Ryan is likely to go. However, some reports are more bullish about whether he moves by the deadline. Definitely a situation to keep your eyes on.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels (Contract Details: Final year, $2.625 million). After spending a year in the bullpen, Detmers has returned to the rotation. He is one of the best hurlers in the league in punchouts, trailing only Cristopher Sanchez, Dylan Cease, and Jason Misiorowski. There is some uncertainty regarding the Angels’ desire to rebuild if things go south. However, there are contending organizations that could offer attractive packages to acquire the southpaw.

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have made it known that they are willing to part with Castillo. Many injury-plagued rotations could be well-served to make a pitch to acquire Castillo. If they could add to their bullpen or acquire a right-handed batter with a Castillo deal, that would be the best-case scenario.

Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds. In addition to moving on from expiring contracts, the Reds are looking to dangle Greene in order to fill their needs, particularly of young hitters with some term.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: Final year, $6.150 million). Mize is an underrated target for any team looking to bolster their rotation. He is on an incredibly attractive contract, has more strikeouts than innings pitched, and is limiting baserunners. Mize has an impressive arsenal of pitches with no weaknesses to speak of.

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels (Contract Details: Final year, $2.9 million). Soriano would be a high-risk, high-reward acquisition for any team looking for rotation help. He shows flashes of brilliance, while also struggling with control. Along with Detmers, he could be on the block if the Angels decide that the package is enticing enough.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins (Contract Details: Two years left, $17.3 million for 2026, $21 million in 2027 with a club option that includes a $2 million buy-out). The Marlins could be persuaded to trade away Alcantara. He’s not an ace for a playoff-bound team, but he can be an ideal middle-rotation starter. The Marlins are now reportedly keeping Alcantara and operating as “strategic buyers.”

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals (Contract Details: Final year, $5.5 million). Griffin is signed to a very team-friendly contract and has been playing excellent baseball. He has incredible control of his pitching arsenal, which boasts seven different pitches.

Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants (Contract Details: Final year, $25 million). Ray has been proving his worth as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason. A contending team that needs rotation depth could come calling to the Giants to see what it would take to get him off their hands.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (Contract Details: Final year, $8 million). A modest salary and solid arsenal will make Peralta a solid target for teams leading up to the trade deadline. However, the Mets will be short on leverage, as he isn’t having the same career year he did in 2025.

Tanner McDougal, Chicago White Sox (Prospect). The White Sox have two untouchable prospects, Caleb Bonemer and Braden Montgomery. However, because of their recent stockpiling of prospects, they have a plethora of options that would appeal to rebuilding teams. McDougal is a projected mid-to-end-of-rotation starter with a fastball that touches 101 MPH. Not only that, he has the size that many organizations like in their pitchers, standing 6-foot-5.

Gage Wood, Philadelphia Phillies (Prospect). The Phillies need bullpen arms, something fierce. Wood is the most likely candidate to catch the eye of team. Would he be enough to help seal the deal? It depends on who the target is, but Wood alone might only be enough for a depth rental type. For any bigger name, they would likely need to sweeten the deal.

Elmer Rodriguez, New York Yankees (Prospect). The Yankees would be dealing from a position of strength by offering up Rodriguez in a trade for an upgrade. Rodriguez profiles as a starter with a fastball that hits 99 MPH. That’s the kind of piece that a selling team could put a lot of value on.

MLB Trade Rumors: Reliever Market Has a Few Standouts

Similarly to starting pitchers, relievers are always in high demand at the trade deadline. Adding the right reliever can make or break a team’s regular season, or playoff run, for that matter. These players could be difference-makers for the right team.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets (Contract Details: Two years, $11 million AAV). The Mets are selling off players, and Weaver could be one of them. He has played great this season, and outside of Miller and Chapman, would be the best reliever available on the market. For those reasons, the Mets would be doing themselves a disservice by not putting him on the market.

Mark Leiter Jr, Oakland Athletics (Contract Details: Final Year, $2.85 million). The Athletics are still in contention for a Wild Card spot, but for how long? With some uncertainty there, and a weak reliever market, they could cash in for someone like Leiter.

Josh Hader, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Three years, $19 million). The Astros are on the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Even so, given the state of the reliever market at this year’s trade deadline, it would be foolish not to explore trading Hader. He might be expensive for what he brings, but if the Astros take calls on him, there will be a playoff-bound team willing to pay the price to get him.

Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals (Contract Details: Final year, $795,050). O’Brien is a reliever who limits contact and shows flashes of an elite fastball. He doesn’t require arbitration until 2028 and is controlled until 2030. A package of a few young prospects (or a prospect and a pick) could be enough to entice the Cardinals to part with this promising pitcher.

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros (Contract Details: Final year, $5.85 million). One of the more likely pitchers to find a new home by the deadline is Abreu. He hasn’t had the same results this year as in previous seasons. However, the Astros could consider a change-of-scenery trade to maximize their return on investment.

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles (Contract Details: Two years, $14 million per year with a Player Option for Year 2). While it’s unlikely the Orioles would want to trade Helsley, never say never. Sure, the two parties agreed to a two-year pact this past offseason. That suggests they may look to trade other players away before they consider something involving Helsley.

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays (Contract Details: Two years, $11 million). While it’s unlikely the Blue Jays will trade away Hoffman, he’s the top candidate to be shipped out for an upgrade. With the emergence of Louis Varland, Hoffman’s place on the team is uncertain. While John Schneider stands behind his reliever, don’t be surprised if they give Hoffman a change of scenery and bring in another high-leverage reliever who has displayed more consistency with the ball.

Matt Strahm, Kansas City Royals (Contract Details: Final year, $7.5 million). Considering how Strahm’s season has gone, it’s not unreasonable to think the Royals would consider an upgrade. Even at 34 years old, he can still be a difference-maker in the late innings.

Every MLB Team’s Trade Deadline Assets & Priorities

Every team needs something this deadline. For sellers, it’s to build towards the future; for buyers, it’s to shore up strengths or directly address weaknesses.

Toronto Blue Jays

Needs: Starting pitcher.

Starting pitcher. Trade Chips: Arjun Nimmala, Gage Stanifer.

Baltimore Orioles

Needs: Bullpen depth.

Bullpen depth. Trade Chips: Nate George, Ike Irish, Joseph Dzierwa, Trevor Rogers, Taylor Ward.

Tampa Bay Rays

Needs: Another slugger (preferably top of the order).

Another slugger (preferably top of the order). Trade Chips: Theo Gillen, Nathan Flewelling, Caden Bodine.

Boston Red Sox

Needs: Right-handed batter.

Right-handed batter. Trade Chips: Kyson Witherspoon, Marcus Phillips.

New York Yankees

Needs: Catchers who can bat, infielders.

Catchers who can bat, infielders. Trade Chips: Elmer Rodriguez.

Cleveland Guardians

Needs: Right-handed slugger, outfielders.

Right-handed slugger, outfielders. Trade Chips: Angel Genao.

Kansas City Royals

Needs: Young players with term.

Young players with term. Trade Chips: Michael Wacha, Daniel Lynch IV.

Detroit Tigers

Needs: Right-handed batter, pitching prospects.

Right-handed batter, pitching prospects. Trade Chips: Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize.

Minnesota Twins

Needs: Relievers, starting pitchers.

Relievers, starting pitchers. Trade Chips: Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers, Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper, Trevor Larnach.

Chicago White Sox

Needs: Pitchers.

Pitchers. Trade Chips: Prospects not named Caleb Bonemer & Braden Montgomery.

Los Angeles Angels

Needs: Young position players.

Young position players. Trade Chips: Reid Detmers, Zach Neto

Houston Astros

Needs: Left-handed hitting outfielders.

Left-handed hitting outfielders. Trade Chips: A.J. Blubaugh.

Oakland Athletics

Needs: Pitchers.

Pitchers. Trade Chips: Tommy White, Shea Langeliers, Mark Leiter Jr.

Seattle Mariners

Needs: Bullpen arm, right-handed hitter.

Bullpen arm, right-handed hitter. Trade Chips: Luis Castillo.

Texas Rangers

Needs: High-leverage reliever, catching, rotation depth.

High-leverage reliever, catching, rotation depth. Trade Chips: Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi (if they become sellers).

Atlanta Braves

Needs: Starting pitcher.

Starting pitcher. Trade Chips: Eric Hartman

Miami Marlins

Needs: Right-handed batter, high-leverage reliever.

Right-handed batter, high-leverage reliever. Trade Chips: Braxton Garrett

New York Mets

Needs: Young starting pitcher.

Young starting pitcher. Trade Chips: Freddy Peralta, Luke Weaver.

Washington Nationals

Needs: Consistent bullpen arms.

Consistent bullpen arms. Trade Chips: CJ Abrams.

Philadelphia Phillies

Needs: High-leverage relievers, outfielder.

High-leverage relievers, outfielder. Trade Chips: Gage Wood.

Milwaukee Brewers

Needs: Starting pitcher with playoff pedigree.

Starting pitcher with playoff pedigree. Trade Chips: Luis Pena

St. Louis Cardinals

Needs: Workhorse starting pitcher.

Workhorse starting pitcher. Trade Chips: Lars Nootbaar.

Chicago Cubs

Needs: Pitchers.

Pitchers. Trade Chips: Matt Shaw.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Needs: High-Leverage reliever.

High-Leverage reliever. Trade Chips: Spencer Horwitz.

Cincinnati Reds

Needs: Young hitters with term.

Young hitters with term. Trade Chips: Hunter Greene.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Needs: First baseman.

First baseman. Trade Chips: Michael Soroka.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Needs: Starting rotation depth.

Starting rotation depth. Trade Chips: Mike Sirota, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, Charles Davalan, James Tibbs III (or any prospect not named Josue De Paula).

San Francisco Giants

Needs: Young arms with term.

Young arms with term. Trade Chips: Luis Arraez.

San Diego Padres

Needs: Starting pitcher

Starting pitcher Trade Chips: Mason Miller, Ethan Salas.

Colorado Rockies