Mets’ Freddy Peralta Sends Message on Trade Rumors Amid Rough Start to Season

The New York Mets have been playing better baseball as of late, but they still are sitting at the bottom of the National League East division with a 22-32 record. At some point, the Mets are going to have to decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, and as of right now, it doesn’t seem like they will be in a position to go out and be buyers.

Should the team decide to start unloading some of its players, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta would be one of New York’s top trade candidates, even though it acquired him in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers only a couple of months ago. Peralta knows there’s quite a bit of trade chatter surrounding him currently, but if it were up to him, he would stick with the Mets for years to come.

Freddy Peralta Weighs in on Mets Trade Rumors

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The Mets gave up quite a bit for Peralta over the offseason, as they picked up him and Tobias Myers from the Brewers in exchange for a pair of their top prospects, shortstop Jett Williams and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat. And yet, just a few months later, the front office could conceivably trade Peralta if the team continues to struggle.

After turning in an All-Star campaign last year, Peralta has been solid, if unspectacular, for New York to this point (3-4, 3.52 ERA, 63 K, 1.27 WHIP). The main reason for trading Peralta, though, wouldn’t be because of his performance. He’s currently in the final year of his contract, and after the Mets failed to find common ground with him in extension talks after initially acquiring him, he could conceivably depart for nothing in free agency next offseason.

That’s obviously something that the team doesn’t want to have happen, which is why it could decide to move on from Peralta before he moves on from them. As it turns out, though, Peralta doesn’t actually want to leave the Mets, as he revealed he wants to stick with the team, even as trade rumors continue to swirl around him.

“It’s tough,” Peralta said of the ongoing trade rumors, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. “It’s part of baseball, but we know we have to perform better. I want to be on a team that I know is going to put all the effort in getting a championship sooner or later. I feel that way here.”

Mets Have a Tough Decision to Make on Freddy Peralta

At his best, Peralta is one of the top starters in the league, but that doesn’t mean anything if the Mets aren’t winning games. Peralta can only really make a difference once every five days, so while he’s pitched well enough early on this season, that isn’t true of many folks in New York, which is why the team finds itself in its current predicament.

If the Mets are going to hold onto Peralta, they are going to need some sort of sign that indicates he is going to sign a long-term contract with the team. To this point, that hasn’t materialized, which is why his name won’t disappear from these trade rumors. Of course, New York could put this all to rest if it started winning games on a consistent basis, but until that happens, it looks like Peralta is going to remain one of the top trade targets in the league.