New York Mets Make Andy Green Decision Ahead of Rangers Game

The New York Mets‘ 2026 campaign has been accompanied by injuries and persistent woes.

Following the firing of skipper Carlos Mendoza in June, Andy Green stepped up as interim manager.

However, he is now carrying a new title.

New York Mets Announce Andy Green Title Change

As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “Andy Green changes his mind after all, and becomes the Mets manager with a 3-year contract.”

Green is now the full-time manager for the New York franchise.

New York Mets Hire Andy Green to Full-Time Status

According to Mets beat reporter Max Goodman of NJ.com, Green stated, “I am excited and humbled to officially be named manager of the New York Mets. When I accepted the interim role, I didn’t anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact.”

He added, “That realization led to many conversations with my family, and together we agreed this is the right opportunity at the right time. I want to thank Steve and Alex for the love, ambition and commitment with which they lead this organization, and David for the trust he has placed in me. I believe deeply in what we can build together, and I’m honored to continue serving our players, this organization and the amazing Mets fans.”