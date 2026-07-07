Mets Star Juan Soto Sends Honest Message After Comeback Win Over Braves

The 2026 season hasn’t gone according to plan for anyone on the New York Mets, but especially Juan Soto.

Yet, Soto chose to point out the positives after his three-run homer in the ninth forced extras in the Mets’ 7-6 gut-check win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The Mets won their second straight in Cobb County to salvage a split in the four-game wraparound series against the NL East-leading Braves. But they won for only the fourth time in 16 games and improved to 4-6 in 10 games under interim manager Andy Green.

Juan Soto Called 2026 ‘A Tough Season’

With the Mets down to their final out and staring at their 17th one-run loss of the season, Soto launched a 3-1 fastball just inside the foul pole in right field for his 19th homer of the season.

Despite the cathartic nature of his home run, Soto admitted he’s been feeling the weight of another lost season in Flushing.

“It’s definitely been a tough season, but we’ve got to take the positive stuff,” Soto said. “It’s not going to be easy, we know what kind of players they have on the other side, so coming through with the win is a success for us.”

Soto has battled injuries and flu while also watching the Mets crater during the season. Carlos Mendoza, of course, was fired, and the Mets are in full-on sell mode with about four weeks until the trade deadline Aug. 3.

Still, Green saw a professional at his craft with the game on the line.

“He’s the best in the game,” Green said of Soto. “He’s in a tier of his own.”

The Mets still coughed up the two-run advantage, with closer and high-priced offseason signing Devin Williams surrendering a gut-punch homer to Matt Olsen that tied the game.

But the Mets hung on, while sticking to Soto’s tried-and-true formula.

“We’ve just got to stay in the game and stay focused,” Soto said. “That’s how we come back.”

Freddy Peralta Continues to Hurt His Trade Value

The biggest trade chip available for the Mets is starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who New York thought was an ace when it landed him during an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yet, he continues to struggle in the lead up to the deadline.

Despite allowing one earned run while striking out six Monday, Peralta only got 14 outs against the Braves and was in line for his eighth loss of the season when he left after just 4 2/3 innings.

Peralta’s struggles coincided with his decision to begin calling his own game on PitchCom, which did not help him get through the fifth inning for the third time in his past four outings.

Peralta has just 100 innings pitched in 19 starts and has just four quality starts as a member of the Mets.

Still, despite his continued struggles, the Mets are reportedly expecting to land a big return from Peralta. Both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in acquiring the pending free agent who finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2025.