‘Took Out the Garbage’: Mets Legend Keith Hernandez Blasts Roster Purge Live on Air

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez, a first baseman-turned-announcer, maintains a 40-plus-year relationship with the organization. As a result, he enjoys a level of openness and the ability to speak frankly while providing color commentary for the franchise. Hernandez, while he openly roots for the team and franchise, maintains an open, pointed, and wholly unbiased viewpoint. Regardless of the successes or failures, Hernandez gives the Mets fans his truth, whether they want to hear it or not. The Big Lead’s Kyle Koster sets the scene as the two-time champion gave his unvarnished opinion.

“The New York Mets entered this season with an enormous payroll and huge expectations. All of the good vibes were immediately extinguished by an abysmal start and playoff contention has not been even a glimmer in their eye for a long, long time. As such, they were forced to be sellers at MLB’s trade deadline—evidenced by them sending pitchers Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta out of town.”

The Mets traded Peralta to Tampa Bay for two middling prospects. Meanwhile, New York sent Holmes to the Chicago Cubs for No.2 prospect Jefferson Rojas. Overjoyed, Hernandez did not hold back.

“They definitely shuffled, brought in the truck and took out all the garbage,”

In fairness, Holmes was widely regarded as a top trade target, and so was Perlata. Before breaking his leg, Holmes pitched far better than Peralta. Even in his Tampa Bay debut, the former ace struggled. He allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings of work. Peralta struck out three, walked one, and allowed two home runs to the Colorado Rockies. While the Rays did with the game, the former Mets opening day starter continues to struggle.

“They definitely shuffled, brought in the truck and took out all the garbage” – Keith Hernandez on the Mets’ fire sale pic.twitter.com/q6RAzp7Z8c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 5, 2026

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Backpedaling Skill

Regarded as one of the best defensive first basemen ever, Hernandez took home 11 Gold Gloves. Under those circumstances, backpedaling after the comments came naturally to him.

“I said ‘got out the garbage. That’s a poor choice of words. I can’t believe that word came out of my mouth, so my apologies.”

Granted, the five-time All-Star did seem apologetic in his response. However, his ire could be directed elsewhere.

Stearns Issue

When the Mets hired David Stearns, owner Steve Cohen gave him the etaphorical keys to the kingdom, explaining the playbook. Years earlier, the Wilpon family attempted to nickel-and-dime players, effectively operating the franchise as a small-market team. Instead, Stearns could spend more money than the Mets ever did. Yet, many of his moves, especially the recent ones, did not pay off.

“I was feeling great today…I can’t explain it. Sometimes, you have to tip [your cap] to the hitters, they did a really good job against me today. I’ve been struggling, but I know this is a new opportunity. I know that I’m going to get better because we’re going to work for… pic.twitter.com/JsZPHsg3F2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 5, 2026

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For example, Peralta, for the price of two Top 10 prospects, left Queens with a 5-9 record and 4.99 earned run average. Furthermore, he forgot how to strike batters out at the same rate as he did with the Milwaukee Brewers. In watching his strikeouts per nine innings fall from 11.1 to 8.9, the Mets watch 17 home runs leave the ballpark in only 113.2 innings.

Hernandez, while he did apologize for his words, probably earned more fans by speaking for those frustrated with the team.