Mets Reveal Next Step in Kodai Senga’s Injury Recovery

Kodai Senga is nearing a return to the New York Mets‘ rotation. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed reporters, including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, that Senga will make one more rehab start before getting activated from the injured list.

The Mets placed Senga on the 15-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation on April 30, following a string of poor starts. The right-hander was closing on a return, but ulnar nerve discomfort scratched him from a June 9 rehab start.

That proved to be a temporary setback, as he looked strong on the mound just two days later. Senga pitched six innings of one-run ball with Double-A Binghamton, allowing just one run on one hit, one walk, and five strikeouts.

The next start is just a matter of ensuring he’s healthy after a health scare this week. Assuming all goes well, he’ll join the rotation by the end of the month.

Kodai Senga Nears Return to Mets Rotation

Getting Kodai Senga back healthy will be paramount for a multitude of reasons. The first is that it gives the Mets five plausible starters for a rotation. Even in that aspect, it allows them to evaluate their current roster and see what changes need to be made ahead of next season.

The Mets could gauge Senga’s performance over the next six weeks and then decide his 2027 fate. Even though he’s had trouble staying healthy and productive since a promising first season, he still has value in a potential trade.

Senga is owed $15 million for 2026 and 2027. A team that acquires him will likely be responsible for the final $20 million of that contract. Compared to free agency, that is a bargain for a starter.

If the right-hander pitches well over that time period, that should create enough demand for the Mets to extract value at the deadline.

The one counterpoint to a Senga trade is that they could be losing two starters, one of whom is under contract for next season. Freddy Peralta should be one of the hottest starters available, as he fits every contender’s budget.

Losing both Peralta and Senga at the same deadline greatly impacts the Mets’ future rotation plans. Especially considering their controllable arms haven’t performed.

Mets Rotation Crumbles in Kodai Senga’s Absence

The Mets’ rotation has scuffled in 2026. Freddy Peralta has the only starter without health or performance issues. The team has tried every trick in the book, including openers, to keep themselves in games.

Clay Holmes had been the club’s most consistent starter for the first six weeks of the season, but suffered a fractured fibula on a comebacker. Holmes is out until August at the earliest.

Nolan McLean has been healthy and productive for the most part, but a couple of awful starts have hurt his season numbers. He’s lost the National League Rookie of the Year favorite status to the St. Louis Cardinals‘ JJ Wetherholt. Otherwise, he looks like a future ace in the making once he develops more consistency.

David Peterson’s performance issues have led to a change. The 2025 All-Star lost his rotation spot to fellow left-hander Sean Manaea following a string of poor starts. He had been pitching in bulk relief before getting another opportunity to start.

Additionally, the team has gotten very little results from their farm system. Zach Thornton and Jonah Tong have gotten turns to showcase themselves. However, neither pitcher stuck and were sent down to Triple-A Syracuse.