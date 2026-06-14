New York Mets Announce Francisco Alvarez Decision for Braves Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Most lost the second game of the series 3-1 on Saturday.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez went 0-for-4 in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Francisco Alvarez Decision

Ahead of the final game of the series, the New York Mets announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/14 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C F. Peralta SP”

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is absent from the team’s lineup. After playing in back-to-back games following his return from injury, the team has now started catcher Luis Torrens in two out of the three games this series

In his first three games since returning, Alvarez went 2-for-11 with a home run and two RBIs. Alvarez was originally not in the team’s lineup on Saturday, but was added after the Mets made changes to the lineup.

The Mets catcher is currently batting .238 with 30 hits, five doubles, five home runs, 13 runs and 12 RBIs in 41 games played.

Mets Right Now

After Saturday’s loss, the New York Mets are 31-39. They remain in last place of the National League East and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Freddy Peralta will make his 15th start for the Mets. Since joining the Mets, Peralta has a 4-5 record with a 4.04 ERA in 78 innings pitched this season. Peralta struggled in his last outing as he allowed six earned runs in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/14 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B E. White RF M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C B. Elder SP”

After Saturday’s win, the Braves improved to 46-24 with the win on Saturday. They maintain an eight-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Braves have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Bryce Elder is expected to start for the Braves. It will mark his 15th start of the season. He enters Sunday’s game with a 5-3 record and a 2.66 ERA across 84.2 innings pitched this season.