New York Mets Announce Roster Decision on 3-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

After winning the Subway Series against the New York Yankees over the weekend, the New York Mets are opening up a three-game road series with the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Before the series begins, the Mets have made a roster decision on a three-year MLB player. New York has selected the contract of pitcher Daniel Duarte, and Joey Gerber has been optioned to Triple-A.

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Mets Select the Contract of Daniel Duarte

The New York Mets have selected the contract of Daniel Duarte before their Washington Nationals series. Duarte has not pitched in MLB since 2024.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on May 18):

“Duarte, 29, signed a minor league deal with the Mets in the offseason. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse and putting up good numbers, at least on the surface. He has thrown 17 1/3 innings over 12 appearances, allowing 2.60 earned runs per nine. Beneath the hood, things aren’t quite as impressive. His 19.7% strikeout rate and 12.7% walk rate are both subpar numbers. His 45.8% ground ball rate is above average but only by a few ticks. His ERA would be far higher without good luck, since his .255 batting average on balls in play and 82.5% strand rate are both to the fortunate side.”

It will be very interesting to see if Daniel Duarte has some sort of role on this New York Mets pitching staff, or if he will just end up being optioned to Triple-A after the Mets want to utilize another pitcher.

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Daniel Duarte’s MLB Career

Daniel Duarte has appeared in parts of three seasons over his MLB career. He’s out of Huatabampo, Mexico, and made his MLB debut in 2022.

He’s pitched just 38.1 innings in his career and has an ERA of 3.99 with 28 strikeouts. Duarte has pitched with the Minnesota Twins and the Cincinnati Reds.

Duarte pitched 31.2 innings with the Reds in 2023, but walked 20 batters in that sample size, and has 24 total walks allowed in his MLB career, which is good for 5.6 BB/9.

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New York Mets Right Now…

The New York Mets are still in last place in the National League East with a 20-26 record, but if the Mets sweep the Nationals in Washington D.C. this week, the Mets will improve to third place in the NL East.

Believe it or not, the Mets have been playing a little better as of late, but the hole has already been dug deep, and New York will have to go on a roll at some point this season if they want to get back into playoff contention.

The Mets are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and 9-13 on the road this season.